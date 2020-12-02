U.S. Senate Majority Leader McConnell urges new COVID-19 stimulus in broad funding bill

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that the U.S. Congress should include a fresh wave of COVID-19 stimulus in a $1.4 trillion spending bill aimed at heading off a government shutdown. Lawmakers have put forth a flurry of proposals in an attempt to pass a bill this month.
Richard Cowan and Patricia Zengerle for Reuters:
Difficult talks over details remained with little time to spare, as Congress rushes to pass a $1.4 trillion bill by Dec. 11 to keep government agencies funded… McConnell said he would like to marry the funding bill with a coronavirus aid measure. “We need a targeted relief bill” now, McConnell told reporters after meeting with his fellow Republican senators.
McConnell also said that he consulted with the White House and was circulating to Republican senators the outline of a bill that President Donald Trump would accept.
McConnell’s outline is very close to the legislation that the Senate leader has been touting for months and was rejected by Democrats, according to one Senate Republican source. The plan includes $332.7 billion in new loans or grants to small businesses, according to a document provided to Reuters.
Meanwhile, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivered to McConnell new ideas for reaching a compromise… Previously, Schumer and Pelosi sought a $2.2 trillion bill that McConnell rejected.
Earlier this year, over $3 trillion in coronavirus aid was enacted, which included economic stimulus measures and money for medical supplies.
MacDailyNews Take: Additional COVID-19 stimulus will be a boon for U.S. businesses, including Apple.
Statistics are showing that the countries that have spent the highest proportion of GDP on COVID stimulus measures have fared the best in recovering their economies.