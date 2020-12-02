How to get your year-end wrap up from Apple Music

Apple Music has an interesting feature called 2020 Replay that lets you get a wrap up of your most-played songs, artists, and albums, and get a playlist of your top songs of the year.

Unlike with other services, Apple Music subscribers can access their Replay lists at any point during the year, not just in December.

Alison DeNisco Rayome for CNET:

How to get your Apple Music 2020 Replay Go to replay.music.apple.com, and sign in with the same Apple ID that you use with your Apple Music subscription. Click Get Your Replay Mix. Alternatively, you can open your Apple Music app and scroll to the bottom of the Listen Now page. You’ll find your Replay 2020 along with one for every other year you’ve used the service.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple Music’s Replay wrap up feature works not only on the Apple Music app for iPhone and iPad, but also on the Mac. Enjoy!