M1 Mac virtualizes ARM Windows 10 nearly 2x faster than Surface Pro X can run it natively

YouTube user Martin Nobel shared a video outlining the process of running an ARM Windows 10 virtualization on an M1 Mac while offering a real-world look at the performance vs. Microsoft’s Surface Pro X.

Microsoft’s Surface Pro X does not fare well. In GeekBench 5, the M1 Mac mini scores 1,515 in single-core and 4,998 in multi-core vs. Surface Pro X’s anemic 793 and 3,113, respectively.

Michael Potuck for 9to5Mac:

Impressively, the Martin’s M1 Mac mini benchmarked much higher than Microsoft’s Surface Pro X… almost doubling the single-core score, and coming in almost 2,000 higher in the multi-core score… You can get about the same performance from the $999 M1 MacBook Air, a closer competitor to the $999 Surface Pro X.