M1 Mac virtualizes ARM Windows 10 nearly 2x faster than Surface Pro X can run it natively

YouTube user Martin Nobel shared a video outlining the process of running an ARM Windows 10 virtualization on an M1 Mac while offering a real-world look at the performance vs. Microsoft’s Surface Pro X.
Microsoft’s Surface Pro X does not fare well. In GeekBench 5, the M1 Mac mini scores 1,515 in single-core and 4,998 in multi-core vs. Surface Pro X’s anemic 793 and 3,113, respectively.
Impressively, the Martin’s M1 Mac mini benchmarked much higher than Microsoft’s Surface Pro X… almost doubling the single-core score, and coming in almost 2,000 higher in the multi-core score…
You can get about the same performance from the $999 M1 MacBook Air, a closer competitor to the $999 Surface Pro X.
MacDailyNews Take: We’re surprised Microsoft’s overpriced, and obviously woefully underspec’d, Surface
Pro Slo X even did that well.
It’s not really surprising, is it?
Microsoft might want to think about having a pre-installed boot camp option available for all Apple’s new silicon Macs. Having said that, their sales of Windows on Mac (at least with Apple’s current market penetration, which the new silicon might change) will still be a small percentage of their total sales of Windows. Parallels might not like it, but having a virtual machine option they could offer would be preferable for many (like me) as compared to re-booting into each OS.
At the very least, Windows should do what they did for Intel Macs – make the ARM version licensable for boot camp or for virtual machines running on the new ARM Macs, and work with Apple on the port.
Does anyone know how many x86 Windows programs are running on Window’s ARM version? Do they have a (very rough) equivalent to Rosetta?