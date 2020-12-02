Apple is making big waves in India’s nascent 5G smartphone market

According to TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s move into 5G smartphones seems to be paying off: Demand for the iPhone 12 family of 5G models is turning out to be even stronger than anticipated. In addition, Apple is making great progress in India’s nascent 5G smartphone market.

Harsh Chauhan reports for The Motley Fool:

This is not surprising, given the attractive pricing of the iPhone 12 lineup and Apple’s huge installed base of users, who have been waiting to upgrade to the latest wireless networking technology. But what’s surprising to see is that Apple’s latest phones are in great demand in a price-sensitive market such as India, which has yet to make the move to 5G. The company reportedly witnessed record-breaking iPhone 12 preorders in India at the end of October, which could help it sustain its newly found momentum in that market and pave the way for long-term growth.

Canalys estimates that Apple’s India shipments increased in the double digits over the prior-year period to hit 800,000 units during the quarter, outpacing the entire market’s growth of 8%.

The company has benefited from a string of recent moves, such as making its devices more attractively priced, launching an online retail store, and giving a boost to local manufacturing…

Reliance Jio, India’s biggest telecom operator, is aiming to begin field deployments of 5G networks in 2021. Jio has tied up with Qualcomm to accelerate its 5G rollout, and Jio believes that it can upgrade its 4G infrastructure to 5G without much difficulty because of a converged network infrastructure.