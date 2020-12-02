Julianna Margulies joins cast of ‘The Morning Show’ on Apple TV+

“The Good Wife” star Julianna Margulies has joined the cast of Apple TV’s “The Morning Show” for Season 2 of the Emmy-winning series.

“The Morning Show” explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning. Told through the lens of two complicated women working to navigate the minefield of high-octane jobs while facing crises in both their personal and professional lives, “The Morning Show” is an unapologetically candid drama that looks at the power dynamics between women and men, and women and women, in the workplace.

Brian Welk for The Wrap:

Margulies joins Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in the cast and will play Laura Peterson, an anchor at UBA News. She joins other new additions to “The Morning Show” cast, including the previously announced new series regulars Greta Lee and Ruairi O’Connor, as well as Hasan Minhaj, who is joining as a guest star. Returning for Season 2 are Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Bel Powley, Karen Pittman and Desean Terry. “The Morning Show” was nominated for eight Emmys and won one for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Billy Crudup. The show also snagged three Golden Globe nominations and earned Aniston a SAG Award for a lead actress. Julianna Margulies is a Golden Globe winner and a three-time Emmy winner for her work on both “The Good Wife” and “ER.”

MacDailyNews Take: “The Morning Show” was already loaded with talent, so by adding Julianna Margulies, they’re really packing it to the brim for Season 2!