Apple TV+ scores first Emmy as Billy Crudup wins for ‘The Morning Show’

The Morning Show‘s Billy Crudup delivered Apple TV+ its first Emmy win on Sunday night, winning the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Greg Evans for Deadline:

Crudup beat out a trio of Succession actors and a Morning Show costar, among others, to put Apple’s signature drama in a winner’s circle. Seeming a bit flustered – Succession‘s Kieran Culkin topped more than a few expected-to-win predictions, as did Better Call Saul‘s Giancarlo Esposito – Crudup thanked Apple for “a wonderful opportunity,” adding “I’m glad to have delivered something for you.”

Crudup, who scored a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination this year for his performance as network executive Cory Ellison, competed in the Emmy category with his costar Mark Duplass, Esposito, Succession‘s Culkin, Nicholas Braun and Matthew Macfadyen, The Handmaid’s Tale Bradley Whitford and Westworld’s Jeffrey Wright.

The win kept Apple TV+ from going 0 for 18 nominations (including eight for Morning Show) in its first year in the competition.