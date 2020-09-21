Leaker: Apple’s names are ‘iPhone 12 mini,’ ‘iPhone 12,’ ‘iPhone 12 Pro,’ and ‘iPhone 12 Pro Max’

So, previous leaks had many operating on the assumption that Apple’s next-gen iPhone naming would go like this: 5.4-inch iPhone 12, 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. Now, there been a slight alteration if oft-reliable leaker “L0vetodream” has it right.
Hartley Charlton for MacRumors:
The names likely correspond to the three expected sizes of iPhone 12, with the 5.4-inch model being the iPhone 12 mini, the 6.7-inch model being the iPhone 12 Pro Max, and the two 6.1-inch models being the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.
12mini
12
12 Pro
12 Pro Max
— 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) September 21, 2020
The iPhone 12 mini would be the first iPhone with the “mini” moniker, which has otherwise been seen on the iPad mini, Mac mini, and iPod mini.
MacDailyNews Take: “iPhone 12 mini.” The “mini” moniker does work with Apple’s naming strategies for iPod and Mac, so it’s certainly possible and, the iPhone would be rather “mini” smaller than the seminal iPhone X and the heretofore smallest ”Pro” iPhone, the 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro. Regardless, we’ll know for sure soon enough (and we’ll be running to opposite end of the spectrum here for the first 6.7-inch iPhone).
2 Comments
If the mini version is like the SE , GREAT!
Can we PLEASE just drop the number and letter system? I mean, at least we didn’t get an iPhone 11S. So hopefully that’s gone. But let’s just tie it to the year. Like this lineup:
iPhone mini (2020)
iPhone (2020)
iPhone Pro (2020)
iPhone Pro Max (2020).
Next year, just tick them up.