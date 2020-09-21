Testing Apple’s one-piece Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop Apple Watch bands

Along with the launch of the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple debuted the Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop bands. AppleInsider has been wearing them and given their impressions, as well as a look at each of the colors.

Andrew O’Hara for AppleInsider:

Both the Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop have a one-piece design. Rather than a two-part design, like the classic Sports Band, these two are one long loop. As such, they are required to be available in a variety of sizes — nine to be exact. Apple makes a free sizing guide available through its website for you to print at home. Just print, trim, and wrap it around your wrist and it will tell you what size band you should order. In my case, I got right between a seven and an eight. I ordered an eight and if I ordered again, I’d probably opt for the seven. The eight was fine, but borderline loose.

MacDailyNews Take: We concur: If your size falls exactly between two sizes of Apple Watch Solo Loop or Braided Solo Loop bands, chooser the smaller size. The band will stretch to fit and the Watch’s rear sensors need to be snugly fit to work properly. If you’re still concerned, try to go to an Apple Retail Store, if you can, to try them on before buying.