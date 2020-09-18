Apple CEO Tim Cook praises Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the occasion of her death

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, died at her home in Washington D.C. on Friday. She was 87.
The cause of death was complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer, the Supreme Court said.
U.S. President Trump was informed of Ginsburg’s death by reporters after a campaign rally in Minnesota. In brief remarks to reporters before boarding the Air Force One following the Minnesota rally, Trump said, “She just died? Wow… She led an amazing life. What else can you say? She was an amazing woman, whether you agreed or not, she was an amazing woman who led an amazing life. I’m actually sad to hear that. I am sad to hear that.”
Apple CEO Tim Cook paid tribute to Ginsburg via Twitter:
Ruth Bader Ginsburg spent her life in pursuit of an equal world. She fought for the unheard, and through her decisions, she changed the course of American history. We can never repay what she has given us, but we all can honor her legacy by working toward true equality, together. — Apple CEO Tim Cook
The Supreme Court of the United States issued the following statement:
Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died this evening surrounded by her family at her home in Washington, D.C., due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer. She was 87 years old. Justice Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court by President Clinton in 1993. She was the second woman appointed to the Court and served more than 27 years. She is survived by her two children: Jane Carol Ginsburg (George Spera) and James Steven Ginsburg (Patrice Michaels), four grandchildren: Paul Spera (Francesca Toich), Clara Spera (Rory Boyd), Miranda Ginsburg, Abigail Ginsburg, two step-grandchildren: Harjinder Bedi, Satinder Bedi, and one great-grandchild: Lucrezia Spera. Her husband, Martin David Ginsburg, died in 2010.
Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr. said of Justice Ginsburg: “Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her — a tireless and resolute champion of justice.”
Justice Ginsburg was born in Brooklyn, New York, March 15, 1933. She married Martin D. Ginsburg in 1954. She received her B.A. from Cornell University, attended Harvard Law School, and received her LL.B. from Columbia Law School. She served as a law clerk to the Honorable Edmund L. Palmieri, Judge of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, from 1959–1961. From 1961–1963, she was a research associate and then associate director of the Columbia Law School Project on International Procedure. She was a Professor of Law at Rutgers University School of Law from 1963–1972, and Columbia Law School from 1972–1980, and a fellow at the Center for Advanced Study in the Behavioral Sciences in Stanford, California from 1977–1978. In 1971, she was instrumental in launching the Women’s Rights Project of the American Civil Liberties Union, and served as the ACLU’s General Counsel from 1973–1980, and on the National Board of Directors from 1974–1980. She was appointed a Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in 1980. During her more than 40 years as a Judge and a Justice, she was served by 159 law clerks.
While on the Court, the Justice authored “My Own Words” (2016), a compilation of her speeches and writings.
A private interment service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made the following statement on the passing of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg:
The Senate and the nation mourn the sudden passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the conclusion of her extraordinary American life.
Justice Ginsburg overcame one personal challenge and professional barrier after another. She climbed from a modest Brooklyn upbringing to a seat on our nation’s highest court and into the pages of American history. Justice Ginsburg was thoroughly dedicated to the legal profession and to her 27 years of service on the Supreme Court. Her intelligence and determination earned her respect and admiration throughout the legal world, and indeed throughout the entire nation, which now grieves alongside her family, friends, and colleagues.
In the last midterm election before Justice Scalia’s death in 2016, Americans elected a Republican Senate majority because we pledged to check and balance the last days of a lame-duck president’s second term. We kept our promise. Since the 1880s, no Senate has confirmed an opposite-party president’s Supreme Court nominee in a presidential election year.
By contrast, Americans reelected our majority in 2016 and expanded it in 2018 because we pledged to work with President Trump and support his agenda, particularly his outstanding appointments to the federal judiciary. Once again, we will keep our promise.
President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.
RIP, RBG.
After the appropriate mourning period…
Okay, that’s enough. I echo Ted Cruz’s words from earlier tonight:
We are one vote away from losing our fundamental Constitutional liberties. And I believe that the President should next week nominate a successor to the court and I think it is critical that the Senate takes up and confirms that successor before Election Day… This nomination is why Donald Trump was elected, this confirmation is why the voters voted for a Republican majority in the Senate, and… it’s tremendously important that not only does the nomination happen next week, but the confirmation happen before Election Day because Joe Biden and the Democrats have made clear that they intend to challenge this election, they intend to fight the legitimacy of the election – as you know, Hillary Clinton has told Joe Biden “under no circumstances should you concede, you should challenge this election,” and we cannot have Election Day come and go with a 4-4 Court. A 4-4 Court that is equally divided cannot decide anything. And I think we risk a Constitutional crisis if we do not have a nine-justice Supreme Court, particularly when there is such a risk of a contested election.
Twenty years ago, I was part of the legal team that litigated Bush v. Gore and when to the Supreme Court. 37 days, the country did not know who the president was going to be and if we had a 4-4 court, it could have dragged on for weeks and months. So, I think we have a responsibility. A responsibility to do our job. The President should nominate a principled constitutionalist with a proven record and the Senate… should do our job and protect the country from the constitutional crisis that would result otherwise.
Say “Hello” to Amy Coney Barrett
Said Ted Cruz who is on Trump’s short list of potential jurors.
Here’s the truth: Trump will nominate before the election. The person will be a moderate conservative — just conservative enough to make conservative voters salivate, but not so conservative that it will piss off middle of the road Democrats. Strong possibility that it’s a woman or minority.
This person will not get a vote before the election. That would waste the election motivation of his voters.
Whether or not there’s actually a vote in the senate will depend on whether straw polls conducted internally in the senate show that the person will get the votes from republicans. This may depend on large part on election results.
The game is on.
After what happened to Merrick Garland, there is no way that the republicans have any right to nominate ANYONE. If Mitch McConnell can turn the constitution on and off whenever he feels like it, then there is no constitution. That leaves us with nothing but a might-makes-right society.
So don’t start complaining when the God-Emperor you get isn’t the one you cheated for.
Wrong.
The so-called “McConnell rule” does not apply to SCOTUS nominations during an election year when the Senate and the presidency are held by the same party. The Merrick Garland comparison is false because in 2016 Obama held the presidency and the GOP held the Senate.
Start getting used to the idea of Justice Amy Coney Barrett because we’re going to have her on the Supreme Court for the next 4-5 decades!
That is bul|$#I& and you know it. You made this up four years ago, and said nothing about congress at the time. How can you possibly expect reasonable people to share a nation with you when you do this?
And who are these reasonable people you speak of, the leftist BLM, Antifa Democrats?
Elections have consequences.
Democrats lost.
America won.
May Amy Coney Barrett serve on the Supreme Court for 50 years!
Sleep tight, buttercup.
And, if not ACB, I’d love to have President Trump nominate Daniel Cameron, Attorney General of Kentucky, but I fear the Dems would “Clarence Thomas” him to virtual, if not actual, death.
By the way, I do so love liberal tears.
Not tired of winning, yet!
You’re an idiot FirstThen.
Kanter v. Barr, 919 F.3d 437 (7th Cir. 2019). Barrett wrote a lengthy dissent in favor of gun-ownership rights for felons.
Turns out you republican assholes only care about law&order when it directly protects your fat asses. Taking guns away from felons — Mrs. Candyass 2 Names wouldn’t do it. She is happy to let felons arm up, you know, so they can feel safe at night. Then you bitch endlessly about how felons are making the USA unsafe and you need a dictator to police the scary streets.
The plaintiff was convicted of mail fraud for submitting bills to Medicare for reimbursement for non-compliant therapeutic shoe inserts.
Non-compliant therapeutic shoe inserts.
So, he was a non-violent felon. Denying such rights is a violation of the second amendment. Amy Coney Barrett was correct in this regard.
Will Tim praise Don’s nominee?
Why should he?
The only qualifications to be a Trumpist is you have to kiss the ring, you have to be able to get all huffy red faced and angry on cue, and you have to have some real good frat party stories to tell over drinks at Maralago.
Trump is no conservative. He’s the puppet of billionaire oligarchs and that is who will choose the next justice for you. Trump has nothing to do with what happens from here on out. And make no mistake, he will be out in Jan 2021.
It’s the Senate you should worry about. The last hearings were an act of treason on McConnell’s part, filibustering a decent nominee for over a year in order to push through a lightweight partisan puppet with a fetish for beer.
Stop pretending you have a voice in any of this political theatre. Your vote was sold to the highest corporate bidders (foreign or domestic, no matter) decades ago. The fat cat senators have entrenched themselves behind mountains of PAC money of dubious origin. But sadly now the most corrupt Senate leadership in memory holds sway. Not that it makes much difference, they’re all grifters. Neither party has any principles. We should vote all incumbents out and start all over.
A decent honorable justice like RGB may not happen for years to come. Women’s rights will be set back 60 years or more. The corrupt graft expert Moscow Mitch won’t allow a fair process to proceed. Today is truly a day for mourning as our once principled republic loses a bastion of integrity and allows corrupt idiots to replace her with another partisan asshat, one more swirl around the toilet bowl as the USA loses its relevance in the world.
Say it with me, Dem/Lib/Progs:
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.
RBG’s death at this time proves that God still loves America, despite the sin of millions upon millions of abortions.
I pray that Amy Coney Barrett gets quickly confirmed by the GOP-led Senate.