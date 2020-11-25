This website shows you what software runs on M1 Macs

Apple’s decision to dump Intel processors and upgrade to their own Apple-designed M1 chip in its Macs means that while some popular Mac software titles are natively supported, others require Apple’s Rosetta 2 in order to run, while other apps don’t run on the M1 Macs nor do they yet have Rosetta 2 support. Which apps work on M1 Macs? There’s a website for that.
Furthermore, some apps run on Mac—either natively or through Rosetta 2—but have bugs and performance issues. Many of Adobe’s Creative Suite apps—such as InDesign and Illustrator—fall into this category.
To help users confirm what software their new M1 Macs can run, Programmer Abdullah Diaa created a handy website called “Is Apple Silicon Ready?” that shows exactly which apps work on M1 Macs. You can use the search bar at the top of the page to find a specific app, or browse the entire list page-by-page.
There are filters to show only apps with “Native M1 Support,” “Rosetta 2 Only,” or “Not Working,” and you can narrow the list down to specific categories like video production, productivity, photography, and more…
MacDailyNews Take: Bully! The website is: https://isapplesiliconready.com/
Useful info… Looks like “not Pro” me can switch at any time. But my 2017 (wide-bezel) MacBook Air is running macOS Big Sur nicely. Apple did good testing for his release. I like its old-school USB ports, SD card slot, keyboard, and MagSafe power connector. It does everything I need currently… I’ll wait for second round of Apple Silicon.
It’ll probably be a Mac mini. The RAM and primary storage are now unified and integrated, but I hope Apple adds the ability to add one or more SSD “blades” internally (the type in my MacBook Air) for data storage. There should be plenty of internal volume; that same size casing previously held an optical drive plus 2.5-inch hard drive. It now probably holds the equivalent of an iPad Pro logic board. Create an amazing “Mac Pro mini” with M2 and multi-drive internal RAID (in dark gray).