This website shows you what software runs on M1 Macs

Apple’s decision to dump Intel processors and upgrade to their own Apple-designed M1 chip in its Macs means that while some popular Mac software titles are natively supported, others require Apple’s Rosetta 2 in order to run, while other apps don’t run on the M1 Macs nor do they yet have Rosetta 2 support. Which apps work on M1 Macs? There’s a website for that.

Brendan Hesse for Lifehacker:

Furthermore, some apps run on Mac—either natively or through Rosetta 2—but have bugs and performance issues. Many of Adobe’s Creative Suite apps—such as InDesign and Illustrator—fall into this category.

To help users confirm what software their new M1 Macs can run, Programmer Abdullah Diaa created a handy website called “Is Apple Silicon Ready?” that shows exactly which apps work on M1 Macs. You can use the search bar at the top of the page to find a specific app, or browse the entire list page-by-page.

There are filters to show only apps with “Native M1 Support,” “Rosetta 2 Only,” or “Not Working,” and you can narrow the list down to specific categories like video production, productivity, photography, and more…