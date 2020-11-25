New Russo brothers film ‘Cherry’ starring Tom Holland arriving on Apple TV+ in March 2021

“Cherry,” coming to Apple TV+ in March 2021, is the first film that the Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe, have directed following their “Avengers” finales, “Infinity War” and “Endgame,” and it reunites them with “Spider-Man” star Tom Holland.

Anthony Breznican for Variety:

Holland’s title character is both volatile and vulnerable, a hard-knock nobody from Cleveland who’s just scraping by but doesn’t even have any big dreams to guide him. Every solution to his problems only deepens the trouble: College isn’t working out, so Cherry joins the Army to serve in Iraq as a medic. He returns home haunted and damaged, and starts abusing opioids to blunt his PTSD. To pay for the drugs, he resorts to bank robbery. The more desperate he gets, the more banks he has to rob.

Every step is a step down, a progression into the abyss… It’s tempting to call this film, which hits theaters first on February 26 and then premieres globally on Apple TV+ on March 12, a smaller, more intimate project from the brothers who made some of Marvel’s most grandiose films. It’s definitely a passion project for them. But “Cherry” is also a sprawling tale that ventures around the world, albeit locked within the mind of Holland’s sweet-natured, grimly addicted bandit.