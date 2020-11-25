Ming-Chi Kuo: New form factor redesigns for Apple Watch and MacBooks in late 2021

In a note to clients today, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo indicates that form factor redesigns are coming to the Apple Watch and the MacBook lineup in the second half of 2021.

The Apple Watch Series 6 physical dimensions are currently:

• 40mm

– Height: 40mm

– Width: 34mm

– Depth: 10.4mm

• 44mm

– Height: 44mm

– Width: 38mm

– Depth: 10.4mm

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

Kuo sees better than expected demand for iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, apparently offsetting slightly–weaker sell-through of 12 and 12 mini. For the Apple Watch, customer response to Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE has reportedly been strong. Kuo says to expect ‘innovative health management functions and improved form factor design’ with new models of Apple Watch coming next year. Reception to Apple’s first ARM Macs has also been better than expected according to Kuo. The analyst reiterates his previous predictions that Apple will introduce new Apple silicon Macs with all new form factor and industrial design, in the second half of 2021.

MacDailyNews Take: Expect the redesign for the Apple Watch “Series 7” to focus on thinness (under 10mm, hopefully), and the same focus on thinness for next-gen MacBooks, now that thermally-challenged Intel slugs are no longer crammed inside Macs.