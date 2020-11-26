Apple’s homegrown 5G modem may first be used in next-gen iPad Pro

According to supply chain sources cited by Digitimes, Apple plans to use its own mmWave 5G modem for the first time in the next-gen iPad Pro, dues in early 2021 and, of course, in the next-gen iPhones due in fall 2021.

William Gallagher for AppleInsider:

Apple is continuing to develop its own 5G mmWave AiP [Antenna in Package]. It’s previously been expected that Apple plans to replace Qualcomm’s 5G module with its own in the forthcoming “iPhone 13.” However, Digitimes sources say that Apple is possibly extending that development. It may be planning to utilize the 5G modem in an iPad Pro, and it is potentially creating its own RF-FEM (RF front end module) as part of that process.

MacDailyNews Take: If true, Apple is moving right along on the Apple-designed modem front and ahead of many observers’ expectations, too.

