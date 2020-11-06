Jim Cramer: ‘Big Tech’ stocks are better repositories of wealth than bonds

CNBC’s “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer says that Big Tech – Apple, Facebook, Amazon, and Microsoft – are the “Fort Knoxes of our era… These stocks are the new repositories of wealth.”
“This year we’re witnessing the passing of the torch: Bonds were the safest assets back in 1982, back when Treasurys yielded double digits. Now they’re risky assets,” Cramer said. “The truth is, for many companies that we follow, the equity side is … a much better repository of wealth for you, the individual, than the credit side. Not all [stocks], but a surprising number.”
Cramer highlighted Microsoft, Apple, Facebook and Alphabet as being a wiser choice for wealthy investors looking to find investment options that are even better than predictable returns provided in the debt markets. The four companies, or “FAAM,” as Cramer calls the group, are valued at more than $4.7 trillion combined.
Of the four tech giants, Apple has the largest amount of cash on hand, with $192 billion set aside. Microsoft has $138 billion in the bank, and Google-parent Alphabet has $133 billion. Facebook, the smaller of the bunch, has $55 billion tucked away, Cramer noted.
“If you’re a young, wet-behind-the-ears broker at Goldman Sachs, I would tell you to forget all of those bond ideas, just tell your clients to buy the stocks of terrific companies with fantastic nation-state-sized balance sheets,” the host said. “You’ll do much better with a heck of a lot less long-term risk and more dividends.”
MacDailyNews Take: As Cramer has long said of Apple stock, “Own it, don’t trade it.”
AAPL finished out the 20th century in the year 2000 with a 73% loss in stock value (it was a bad year all around, but AAPL had been up 149% the year before). Since then, AAPL has had four non-consecutive negative years (avg. loss: approx. -27%). But the average annual return on AAPL from 2001-2019, including those four negative years, is +46%. (I’m just averaging the annual percentages, not compounding or accounting for dividends.) APPL closed on the last day of trading in 2000 (12-29-00) with a split-adjusted share price of $0.27 (that’s right, 27 cents). Today it closed at $118.69. Show me a bond or a mutual fund with that kind of return. If you jumped on the AAPL train at any of the stops along the way and gazed out the window at the passing scenery while you relaxed in your increasingly luxurious accommodations, you’d be riding high.