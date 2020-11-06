Renders of Apple silicon-powered iMac (2021) are drool-worthy

svetapple.sk has released a series of artist’s conception renders of what the next-gen Apple silicon-powered iMac (2021) could look like – and it looks great!

Juraj Hallon for svetapple.sk:

There are several rumors circulating on the Internet about Apple’s future all-in-one computer. The probability that we could see a smaller, 24″ version at the november conference is quite small. Many more leakers count on the year 2021.

The iMac will have a more modern design, replacing the current version dating from 2012. The current generation is celebrating its eighth birthday, which is a really long lifetime.

The diagonals of the displays should undergo a fundamental change. Screens are likely to increase from current 21.5-inch to 24-inch and from 27-inch to 32-inch. The smaller model can provide 4/5K resolution and the larger 6K (just like the Pro Display XDR).

The design of the front will be elegant and the leaked information speaks of similarities with the iPad Pro 2018/2020. We expect a fine and decent rounding in the corners and thin, approx. 5 mm frames along the edges.