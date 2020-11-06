Renders of Apple silicon-powered iMac (2021) are drool-worthy

svetapple.sk has released a series of artist’s conception renders of what the next-gen Apple silicon-powered iMac (2021) could look like – and it looks great!
Juraj Hallon for svetapple.sk:
There are several rumors circulating on the Internet about Apple’s future all-in-one computer. The probability that we could see a smaller, 24″ version at the november conference is quite small. Many more leakers count on the year 2021.
The iMac will have a more modern design, replacing the current version dating from 2012. The current generation is celebrating its eighth birthday, which is a really long lifetime.
The diagonals of the displays should undergo a fundamental change. Screens are likely to increase from current 21.5-inch to 24-inch and from 27-inch to 32-inch. The smaller model can provide 4/5K resolution and the larger 6K (just like the Pro Display XDR).
The design of the front will be elegant and the leaked information speaks of similarities with the iPad Pro 2018/2020. We expect a fine and decent rounding in the corners and thin, approx. 5 mm frames along the edges.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple may change up the iMac’s foot a bit more, but we believe this is very close to what the next-gen Apple silicon-powered iMac (2021) will look like. Say goodbye to the iMac’s Jay Leno chin! See all of the renders at svetapple.sk.
5 Comments
If the new iMac looks that boring, I’ll pass.
All of Apple’s product line are basically just flat screens. Phone, tablet, iMac, etc. they are bound to look basically like aluminum and glass rectangles. What were you expecting? The innovation is happening inside the case and on screen. There is no reason to drastically redesign something as elegant as these devices just for the sake of change. Let the screen be the interface and everything else melt away (that is the overall Apple design concept) which is beautifully realized in the iMac. Of course I wouldn’t mind a return to more adjustable stand (height adjustment and or pivot like the old spherical flower design
Nailed it
Don’t worry; You can add Baroque frills around the edges and, if you are a techie geek, glue USB cables from the bottom.
I’m curious…
If someone works primarily with RAW files, is the current Intel Mac the best bet, or is the wait for the silicon-Mac worth the wait? Intuitively, having the same CPU of the iPh in my Mac seems like a compromise.