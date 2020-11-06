On first day, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max preorders start to slip

On the first day of preorders, the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max delivery dates have begun to slip, however not as quickly as with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

Amber Neely for AppleInsider:

Within minutes of [the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro] becoming available to pre-order on October 16, customers outside the US were reporting that delivery estimates were slipping back one and two weeks.

In comparison, more than two hours after pre-orders began, the iPhone 12 mini remains available to arrive on November 13, across all of the Apple Store regions that AppleInsider has checked. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is also still November 13 in the US, Canada, and Australia, but it has begun to slip elsewhere.

Apple has not released any details of just how many of each model it has produced, so it may, for instance, have produced far more of the iPhone 12 mini than of the iPhone 12.