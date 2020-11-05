Big vs. Little: First iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max hands-on videos

The first batch of iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max hands-on videos have been released and they illustrate the vast size disparity between the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 12 mini:

• Height: 5.18 inches (131.5 mm)

• Width: 2.53 inches (64.2 mm)

• Depth: 0.29 inch (7.4 mm)

• Weight: 4.76 ounces (135 grams)

iPhone 12 Pro Max:

• Height: 6.33 inches (160.8 mm)

• Width: 3.07 inches (78.1 mm)

• Depth: 0.29 inch (7.4 mm)

• Weight: 8.03 ounces (228 grams)

On to the videos!

MacDailyNews Take: Which iPhone 12 model do you prefer, 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 12, 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, or 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max?