Size comparison: Apple iPhone SE (1st gen) vs. iPhone SE (2nd gen) vs. iPhone 12 mini

Many have asked for a physical size comparison Apple’s iPhone SE (1st generation) versus the iPhone SE (2nd generation) vs. the iPhone 12 mini. Here ya go!
iPhone SE (1st generation):
• Height: 4.87 inches (123.8 mm)
• Width: 2.31 inches (58.6 mm)
• Depth: 0.30 inch (7.6 mm)
• Weight: 3.99 ounces (113 grams)
• Retina display
• 4-inch (diagonal) widescreen LCD display with IPS technology
• 1136-by-640-pixel resolution at 326 ppi
• 800:1 contrast ratio (typical)
• Full sRGB standard
• 500 nits max brightness (typical)
iPhone SE (2nd generation):
• Height: 5.45 inches (138.4 mm)
• Width: 2.65 inches (67.3 mm)
• Depth: 0.29 inch (7.3 mm)
• Weight: 5.22 ounces (148 grams)
• Retina HD display
• 4.7-inch (diagonal) widescreen LCD display with IPS technology
• 1334-by-750-pixel resolution at 326 ppi
• 1400:1 contrast ratio (typical)
• True Tone display
• Wide color display (P3)
• Haptic Touch
• 625 nits max brightness (typical)
iPhone 12 mini:
• Height: 5.18 inches (131.5 mm)
• Width: 2.53 inches (64.2 mm)
• Depth: 0.29 inch (7.4 mm)
• Weight: 4.76 ounces (135 grams)
• Super Retina XDR display
• 5.4-inch (diagonal) OLED display
• HDR display
• 2340-by-1080-pixel resolution at 476 ppi
• 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical)
• True Tone display
• Wide color display (P3)
• Haptic Touch
• 625 nits max brightness (typical)
• 1200 nits max brightness (HDR)
So, as you can see from the size comparison image and specs above, Apple’s all-new iPhone 12 mini is physically smaller than the iPhone SE (2nd generation), but a tad larger than the iPhone SE (first generation). The display sizes obviously range greatly, from the SE 1’s 4.0-inch display to the SE 2’s 4.7-inch to the iPhone 12 mini’s 5.4-inch, while all retaining a relatively small physical enclosure (thanks to the jettisoning of the antiquated Home button in the iPhone 12 mini).
6 Comments
For those that deal in fractions all the time. The 12 Mini is about 5/16” taller than the original SE and about 7/32” wider, but 1/64” thinner.
I’m good with that.
I’ve been holding onto my 1st gen, iPhone SE for this moment. The mini is my next new iPhone.
I have never been a SE guy but I have always believed there was a HUGE iPhone demographic that wanted a “mini” loaded with allllll the bells and whistles….
Notice the 12 proMax and the 12mini are coming out later. This gives Apple the time to ramp up inventory for the total demand tsunami that is coming…
12 Mini looks good but regret it does not have touch ID. For this reason, my last iPhone is SE2020, as long as it lasts…. And…I rather prefer the original SE size and weight. I have all other Apple gadgets and don’t need large phone anyway. The moment Apple implement some type of touch ID, either in-screen or traditional, my buying cycle restarts.
It’s not the size that counts. It’s how you use it that matters!
Touch ID sooo much more flexible – despite my XR I so miss touch.