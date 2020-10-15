Size comparison: Apple iPhone SE (1st gen) vs. iPhone SE (2nd gen) vs. iPhone 12 mini

Many have asked for a physical size comparison Apple’s iPhone SE (1st generation) versus the iPhone SE (2nd generation) vs. the iPhone 12 mini. Here ya go!

iPhone SE (1st generation):

• Height: 4.87 inches (123.8 mm)

• Width: 2.31 inches (58.6 mm)

• Depth: 0.30 inch (7.6 mm)

• Weight: 3.99 ounces (113 grams)

• Retina display

• 4-inch (diagonal) widescreen LCD display with IPS technology

• 1136-by-640-pixel resolution at 326 ppi

• 800:1 contrast ratio (typical)

• Full sRGB standard

• 500 nits max brightness (typical)

iPhone SE (2nd generation):

• Height: 5.45 inches (138.4 mm)

• Width: 2.65 inches (67.3 mm)

• Depth: 0.29 inch (7.3 mm)

• Weight: 5.22 ounces (148 grams)

• Retina HD display

• 4.7-inch (diagonal) widescreen LCD display with IPS technology

• 1334-by-750-pixel resolution at 326 ppi

• 1400:1 contrast ratio (typical)

• True Tone display

• Wide color display (P3)

• Haptic Touch

• 625 nits max brightness (typical)

iPhone 12 mini:

• Height: 5.18 inches (131.5 mm)

• Width: 2.53 inches (64.2 mm)

• Depth: 0.29 inch (7.4 mm)

• Weight: 4.76 ounces (135 grams)

• Super Retina XDR display

• 5.4-inch (diagonal) OLED display

• HDR display

• 2340-by-1080-pixel resolution at 476 ppi

• 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical)

• True Tone display

• Wide color display (P3)

• Haptic Touch

• 625 nits max brightness (typical)

• 1200 nits max brightness (HDR)

So, as you can see from the size comparison image and specs above, Apple’s all-new iPhone 12 mini is physically smaller than the iPhone SE (2nd generation), but a tad larger than the iPhone SE (first generation). The display sizes obviously range greatly, from the SE 1’s 4.0-inch display to the SE 2’s 4.7-inch to the iPhone 12 mini’s 5.4-inch, while all retaining a relatively small physical enclosure (thanks to the jettisoning of the antiquated Home button in the iPhone 12 mini).