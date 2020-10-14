Apple’s compelling range of iPhone display sizes appeal to a broader audience

On Tuesday, Apple introduced the new iPhone 12 family, featuring the widest range of display sizes ever offered in an iPhone family. The iPhone 12 mini offers a relatively small 5.4-inch display and the iPhone 12 Pro Max offers the largest iPhone display ever at 6.7-inches. Apple also introduced the meat and potatoes iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro with 6.1-inch displays.

Gene Munster and David Stokman for Loup Ventures:

Most notable in the new iPhone lineup was the iPhone 12 mini, which hits the optimal $699 price point along with a form factor that iPhone users have been waiting for. This is the first time in seven years, since the iPhone 5S, that a smaller form factor iPhone is part of the flagship lineup.

Additionally, iPhone 12 Pro models now have slightly bigger displays inside the same form factor as the iPhone 11 Pro, which means fans of larger displays will have a reason to upgrade.

We believe the number of iPhones that are three years or older has increased by 90m units over the past year, which provides a tailwind for iPhone demand in the coming year. We remain comfortable with our 15% iPhone unit growth estimates (in line with the Street) for FY21, which would be an increase from 1% in FY20.