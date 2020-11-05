Apple’s A14X Bionic benchmarks allegedly leaked

Apple’s latest SoC (“system on a chip”) that’s expected to power the first Apple silicon-based Mac — the A14X Bionic — may have been benchmarked just days before the next Apple event.
Wesley Hilliard for AppleInsider:
The alleged CPU benchmarks for the “A14X” show a 1.80GHz processor capable of turbo-boosting to 3.10GHz marking this the first custom Apple Silicon to ever clock above 3GHz. It is an 8-core processor with big-little arrangement. The GPU results show 8GB of RAM will be included with the processor.
The single-core benchmark for the “A14X” scored 1634 vs the A12Z at 1118… The multi-core benchmark for the “A14X” scored 7220 vs the A12Z at 4657.
For comparison, a 16-inch MacBook Pro with the Intel Core-i9 processor scores 1096 for single and 6869 for multi-core tests. This means the alleged “A14X” outperforms the existing MacBook Pro lineup by a notable margin.
The benchmark testing was reportedly performed with Geekbench 5 on an unknown device.
MacDailyNews Take: Of course, these aren’t verified figures, but if they’re even remotely close, these new A14X Bionic-powered Macs are going to open a lot of eyes! Apple is expected to announce a 13-inch MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and 16-inch MacBook Pro during the company’s “One More Thing” event on November 10th.
If the A14X has more processing power than an i9, that would be absolutely amazing. I would be on-board for that laptop in a flash. It’s just hard for me to imagine because i9 processors are quite expensive and if Apple can save money by using their own processors that are just as powerful as an i9, that’s a win-win situation.