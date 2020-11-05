Apple’s A14X Bionic benchmarks allegedly leaked

Apple’s latest SoC (“system on a chip”) that’s expected to power the first Apple silicon-based Mac — the A14X Bionic — may have been benchmarked just days before the next Apple event.

Wesley Hilliard for AppleInsider:

The alleged CPU benchmarks for the “A14X” show a 1.80GHz processor capable of turbo-boosting to 3.10GHz marking this the first custom Apple Silicon to ever clock above 3GHz. It is an 8-core processor with big-little arrangement. The GPU results show 8GB of RAM will be included with the processor.

The single-core benchmark for the “A14X” scored 1634 vs the A12Z at 1118… The multi-core benchmark for the “A14X” scored 7220 vs the A12Z at 4657.

For comparison, a 16-inch MacBook Pro with the Intel Core-i9 processor scores 1096 for single and 6869 for multi-core tests. This means the alleged “A14X” outperforms the existing MacBook Pro lineup by a notable margin.

The benchmark testing was reportedly performed with Geekbench 5 on an unknown device.