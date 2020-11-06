Ming-Chi Kuo: ‘iPhone 13’ likely to outsell iPhone 12

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is out with a new report today in which he suggests that the 2021 “iPhone 13” family of models are likely to outsell this year’s iPhone 12 batch.
Kuo suggests that this will in part be due to ‘significant’ improvements to the ultra-wide camera on next year’s models…
He expects the aperture to be widened from f/2.4 to f/1.8… Sources indicate that the number of elements in the lens will be increased from five to six… He expect the ultra-wide lens to get auto-focus for the first time.
Kuo believes that there are two broader reasons to be more optimistic about next year’s sales.
A (hopeful) end to the coronavirus crisis should mean fewer production challenges… [and] demand for 5G iPhones will be higher by next year, once more infrastructure is in place.
MacDailyNews Take: An even more improved “iPhone 13” certainly has a strong chance to outsell iPhone 12 especially after Apple Retail Stores are fully open and it’s easier for more people to see, touch, and try them out in person.
If they get rid of the notch, that will be one more sale from me.