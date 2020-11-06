Ming-Chi Kuo: ‘iPhone 13’ likely to outsell iPhone 12

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is out with a new report today in which he suggests that the 2021 “iPhone 13” family of models are likely to outsell this year’s iPhone 12 batch.

Ben Lovejoy for 9to5Mac:

Kuo suggests that this will in part be due to ‘significant’ improvements to the ultra-wide camera on next year’s models…

He expects the aperture to be widened from f/2.4 to f/1.8… Sources indicate that the number of elements in the lens will be increased from five to six… He expect the ultra-wide lens to get auto-focus for the first time.

Kuo believes that there are two broader reasons to be more optimistic about next year’s sales.

A (hopeful) end to the coronavirus crisis should mean fewer production challenges… [and] demand for 5G iPhones will be higher by next year, once more infrastructure is in place.