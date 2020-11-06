Best gaming console for Apple users: Playstation 5 vs. Xbox Series X

Sony’s Playstation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X are coming soon. AppleInsider‘s Wesley Hilliard explains that there are some pros and cons to each gaming platform, if you own an iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

Wesley Hilliard for AppleInsider:

Sony notoriously does not play well with others. The company’s consoles have been resistant to outside influence or interaction, the Playstation Network has several lock-in effects, and even Playstation exclusive titles cannot be played anywhere else. The same approach has been taken for iOS compatibility with features, meeting the bare minimum of what is expected by gamers.

That being said, the Playstation app experience is not a bad one. While more limited than Xbox, the crucial features are there like remote gaming, game library management, and voice chat in-app. For most gamers this will be enough, but Xbox does have an edge.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S launch on November 10 for $499 and $299 respectively. The Playstation 5 consoles launch on November 12 at $499 or $399 for the Digital Edition.