More iPhone buyers are choosing premium Pro models, survey shows

A new consumer survey indicates that iPhone shoppers are choosing premium iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max models over other iPhone 12 models or older iPhones (iPhone SE, iPhone 11, iPhone XR) which, of course, would boost the iPhone average selling price (ASP) and Apple’s revenue.

Patrick Seitz for Investor’s Business Daily:

Evercore ISI surveyed roughly 2,500 iPhone users about their purchasing plans. Some 78% of respondents are interested in buying one of the new iPhone models, vs. 68% last year. In addition, demand for the premium Pro and Pro Max models remains strong at 45%, a modest increase from 41% last year, Evercore said.

The survey results indicate the average selling price for iPhones is $838 this year, compared with $806 in last year’s survey, Daryanani said. “The higher ASPs are primarily driven by a greater percentage of respondents opting for one of the newer models rather than an SE or older model,” he said.

The survey also pointed to an uptick in spending in the App Store and on wearables, such as the Apple Watch and AirPods.