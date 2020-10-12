Apple execs discuss designing the A14 Bionic for the iPad Air and beyond

To the surprise of many, Apple’s 2020 iPad Air was the first device to use the new A14 Bionic chipset. That SoC’s impact won’t be limited to iPads, either, as it will almost certainly power the next generation of iPhones set to be unveiled on October 13th.

Chris Velazco for Engadget:

In a conversation with Engadget, Tim Millet, Apple’s VP of platform architecture, and Tom Boger, senior director of Mac and iPad product marketing, shed some light on the company’s approach to designing the A14, and what it means for the iPad Air and beyond.

Because the A14 was designed for a 5nm manufacturing process, there’s more going on in this system-on-a-chip than ever before… The shift to 5nm meant Apple had far more transistors to devote to all the systems on the chip. Think: 11.8 billion, up from the 8.5 billion the company had to work with in last year’s A13 Bionic. As you’d expect, that huge uptick in transistor count gave Apple the extra processing bits needed to build significantly faster, more efficient CPU and GPU cores. But it also gave Apple the latitude to make more subtle improvements to a device’s overall experience…

Unsurprisingly, this year’s Neural Engine is a far cry from the first one we saw in 2017. While that original co-processor could perform 600 billion operations per second, last year’s A13 raised the bar to 6 trillion operations in the same amount of time. Meanwhile, the A14 generally obliterates the bar by performing a claimed 11 trillion operations per second.