Apple shares surge Monday, outperform market

Apple shares rose 6.35% to close at $124.40 on Monday, for what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index rising 2.56% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.87%.
This was the stock’s second consecutive day of gains. Apple Inc. closed $13.56 below its 52-week high ($137.98), which the company reached on September 2nd.
The stock outperformed some of its competitors Monday, as Microsoft Corp. rose 2.59% to $221.40, Alphabet Inc. rose 3.58% to $1,564.59, and International Business Machines Corp. fell 0.45% to $127.21.
Trading volume (236.1 M) eclipsed its 50-day average volume of 175.3 M.
MacDailyNews Take: That’s quite the lead-in for Apple shares to tomorrow’s big event which marks the beginning of Apple’s multi-year iPhone super cycle!
Wowzers! Congrats AAPL shareholders!!
It’s always welcome to see days like this where Apple outperforms all the other FANGs. I’ll really be happy when Apple’s P/E moves past Microsoft’s P/E. It had done that for a few days awhile back when Apple touched around $135, but it didn’t last for long. I think with bundled AppleOne services and Apple Silicon Macs, Apple should be able to hold the $2T market cap next year, but we’ll have to wait and see. Yeah, good luck to fellow shareholders.
