Apple’s ‘Hi, Speed’ event expected to reveal larger – and smaller – iPhones

Apple later today (10am PDT / 1pm EDT) is expected to announce next-gen iPhones with screen sizes ranging from 5.4-inches to a whopping 6.7-inches, the largest iPhone ever, that will each be capable of tapping into faster 5G networks. Analysts expect the new iPhones to spur sales during the company’s busiest sales quarter.
The event is nearly one month later than normal and comes as the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted Apple’s well-oiled machine for designing and churning out its biggest-selling product.
The iPhones announced Tuesday will test whether Apple can keep up that streak and ride a wave of consumer excitement around 5G wireless data networks, whose speediest variants outstrip their predecessors’ data rates multiple times over…
Apple is in a delicate position of needing to excite consumers with 5G without setting them up for a disappointment: For many of its fans, it will be their first experience with 5G networks, which in the United States remain years away from delivering dramatic speed boosts for most consumers. Some analysts worry Apple will be selling a high-powered sports car while its customers remain confined to sleepy village roadways.
Ahead of the event, Apple’s stock jumped 6.4% on Monday, adding $128 billion to its stock market value.
Here’s what’s expected via leaker “Kang:”
• 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini
- Camera: Dual lens (f/1.6)
- Storage: 64GB/128GB/256GB
- Colors: Black, White, Red, Blue, Green
- Price: starting at $699
- Preorder: November 6/7
- Available: November 13/14
• 6.1-inch iPhone 12
- Camera: Dual lens (f/1.6)
- Storage: 64GB/128GB/256GB
- Colors: Black, White, Red, Blue, Green
- Price: starting at $799
- Preorder: October 16/17
- Available: October 23/24
• 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro
- Camera: triple lens (LiDAR + wide angle with 7P lens, f/1.6, 52mm focal length telephoto, 4x optical zoom)
- Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB
- Colors: Gold, Silver, Graphite, Blue
- Price: starting at $999
- Preorder: October 16/17
- Available: October 23/24
• 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Camera: triple lens (LiDAR + wide angle with 7P lens, f/1.6, 65mm focal length telephoto, 5x optical zoom)
- Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB
- Colors: Gold, Silver, Graphite, Blue
- Price: Starting at $1,099
- Preorder: November 13/14
- Available: November 20/21
I really want the iPhone Mini to be the same size as my current iPhone SE but with edge to edge screen. I don’t like big phones like the iPhone 6
I’d love to get the “mini” in the Pro format. My iPhone 11 Pro barely fits in my pocket anymore….I just don’t get the larger phones….It’s a PHONE people….not an entertainment device!!!
I would just like to have a case that incorporates a headphone jack (yes I still much prefer $15 headphones with a wire that are easy to find and replace to $159 wireless headphones I cannot afford to replace when I inevitably lose them or have fall out while exercising) and some combo of a mag safe power adapter, wireless charging, and/or solar charging. In the meantime I soldier on with my 2017 iPhone SE 128, the last model Apple made with a headphone jack.