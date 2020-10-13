Apple’s ‘Hi, Speed’ event expected to reveal larger – and smaller – iPhones

Apple later today (10am PDT / 1pm EDT) is expected to announce next-gen iPhones with screen sizes ranging from 5.4-inches to a whopping 6.7-inches, the largest iPhone ever, that will each be capable of tapping into faster 5G networks. Analysts expect the new iPhones to spur sales during the company’s busiest sales quarter.

Stephen Nellis for Reuters:

The event is nearly one month later than normal and comes as the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted Apple’s well-oiled machine for designing and churning out its biggest-selling product.

The iPhones announced Tuesday will test whether Apple can keep up that streak and ride a wave of consumer excitement around 5G wireless data networks, whose speediest variants outstrip their predecessors’ data rates multiple times over…

Apple is in a delicate position of needing to excite consumers with 5G without setting them up for a disappointment: For many of its fans, it will be their first experience with 5G networks, which in the United States remain years away from delivering dramatic speed boosts for most consumers. Some analysts worry Apple will be selling a high-powered sports car while its customers remain confined to sleepy village roadways.

Ahead of the event, Apple’s stock jumped 6.4% on Monday, adding $128 billion to its stock market value.