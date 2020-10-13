IDC: Apple Mac sales rocket in Q3 with 38.9% year-over-year growth

As the global pandemic continues, continuity of business and education remain at the forefront of most economies. The remote work and learning COVID-19-induced boom saw Apple’s Mac sales rocket in Q3 with 38.9% year-over-year growth and led to double-digit growth in the traditional PC market, comprised of desktops, notebooks, and workstations, as global shipments grew 14.6% year over year to 81.3 million units in the third quarter of 2020 (3Q20), according to preliminary results from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker.

“Consumer demand and institutional demand approached record levels in some cases,” said Jitesh Ubrani research manager for IDC’s Mobile Device Trackers, in a statement. “Gaming, Chromebooks, and in some cases cellular-enabled notebooks were all bright spots during the quarter. Had the market not been hampered by component shortages, notebook shipments would have soared even higher during the third quarter as market appetite was yet unsatiated.”

Shortages of multiple components, such as processors, panels, and other subcomponents, did however lead to a missed opportunity for many PC vendors. “The PC industry rode into the third quarter with a sizeable backlog of unfulfilled orders,” said Linn Huang, research vice president, Devices and Displays at IDC, in a stateemnt. “And it appears the quarter will end under the same auspices. Given that the shortages have been due more to a shortfall of business planning than a technical glitch, we do not anticipate a sudden surge in capacity. Consequently, this backlog will likely carry into 2021.”

Top 5 Companies, Worldwide Traditional PC Shipments, Market Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q3 2020

(Preliminary results, shipments are in thousands of units)



Notes:

• Some IDC estimates prior to financial earnings reports. Data for all companies are reported for calendar periods.

• Shipments include shipments to distribution channels or end users. OEM sales are counted under the company/brand under which they are sold.

• Traditional PCs include Desktops, Notebooks, and Workstations and do not include Tablets or x86 Servers. Detachable Tablets and Slate • Tablets are part of the Personal Computing Device Tracker but are not addressed in this press release.

MacDailyNews Take: 38.9% year-over-year growth in Mac sales – not too shabby!