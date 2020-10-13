MacDailyNews presents live coverage of Apple’s ‘Hi, Speed’ special event

Apple CEO Tim Cook and a team of Apple executives will host the company’s Apple’s “Hi, Speed” special event today at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT.
The event will be held on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.
You can watch the event live right here:
MacDailyNews will offer live notes during Apple’s event on this page. We’ll see you here just before 10am PDT/ 1pm EDT!
Live notes from Apple’s “Hi, Speed” special event in reverse chronological order:
• AAPL: $120.27, -$4.13 (-3.32%) @ 2:09PM EDT
• End of event
• Cook returns to recap today’s announcments
• iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available for pre-order Friday, November 6, and in stores beginning Friday, November 13
• Pre-orders for iPhone 12 Pro begin Friday, October 16, with availability beginning Friday, October 23
• iPhone 12 Pro Max starts at $1099 (128GB)
• iPhone 12 Pro starts at $999 (128GB)
• So-called smartphone rivals cannot compete with iPhone’s video capabilities (not even close)
• iPhone 12 Pro/Max promotional video being shown
• AAPL: $120.50, -$3.90 (-3.14%) @ 2:02PM EDT
• Used for autofocus in low light
• Object and room scanning for precise placement of AR objects
• iPhone 12 Pro/Max get LiDAR scanner
• iPhone 12 Pro/Max video demo
• iPhone 12 Pro/Max can edit Dolby Vision HDR right in the Photos app
• iPhone 12 Pro/Max can record in Dolby Vision HDR at 4K 60fps
• iPhone 12 Pro/Max get 10-bit HDR video recording (with live previews on the display)
• iPhone 12 Pro/Max offer unmatched photography capabilities in a smartphone
• You can edit Apple ProRAW directly in Apple Photos app
• Available in Apple Camera app on iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max
• New feature: Apple ProRAW
• Sensor-shift system is unique to Apple
• All new Sensor-shift optical image stabilization, 5,00 microadjustments per second
• iPhone 12 Pro Max camera does even more: 65mm focal length, 5X optical zoom range, 47% larger Wide sensor (87% improvement in low light)
• iPhone 12 Pro: Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto 52mm cameras
• Deep Fusion on all four, including front, cameras on iPhone 12 Pro/Max
• iPhone 12 Pro/Max available in Pacific Blue, Gold, Graphite, Silver
• Apple A14 is generations ahead of the hopelessly-lapped competition
• iPhone 12 Pro Max: The largest display ever in an iPhone
• iPhone 12 Pro Max: 6.7-inchSuper Retina XDR Apple custom OLED display
• iPhone 12 Pro: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Apple custom OLED display
• MagSafe
• IP68 rated
• Ceramic Shield
• Surgical steel precision milled metal band
• iPhone 12 Pro – looks insanely high-quality
• Now for the iPhone Pro models…
• Pre-orders for iPhone 12 begin Friday, October 16, with availability beginning Friday, October 23
• iPhone 12 mini will be available for pre-order beginning Friday, November 6, and in stores beginning Friday, November 13
• iPhone 12 starts at $799
• iPhone mini starts at $699
• iPhone 12 promo video (with a nice little “Greyhound” cross promo for Apple TV+)
• Same specs as iPhone 12
• The world’s smallest 5G smartphone
• Smaller than 4.7-inch iPhone 8
• iPhone 12 mini: 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR Apple custom OLED display
• Every iPhone box will include a USB-Lightning cable
• Apple is removing headphones and charging bricks from the iPhone box for environmental gain
• 100% recycled rare earth elements in iPhone magnets
• Lisa Jackson: iPhone and Apple environmental statement
• Apple MagSafe Duo charger is coming
• A whole new MagSafe ecosystem is coming
• Any MagSafe accessory can simply snap onto the back of iPhone
• Magnets align chargers and iPhone cases
• iPhone 12 offers MagSafe for iPhone
• iPhone 12 video demo
• Night mode time-laps when using a tripod
• Even better Night mode, already the best available, comes to all cameras, including the front camera
• Computational photography: Smart HDR 3
• Better low-light performance
• 7-element lens
• New dual-camera system: Ultra Wide and new Wide camera with f/1.6 aperture
• You can now game like a pro with your iPhone
• League of Legends Wild Rift is coming to iPhone
• Console-quality games
• ML accelerators up to 70% faster
• 16-core Neural Engine, up to 80% faster; 11 trillion operations per second
• Fastest GPU in any smartphone, up to 50% faster graphics
• 6-core CPU is the fastest in any smartphone, up to 50% faster
• 11.8 billion transistors
• A14 Bionic is the first smartphone chip built on 5nm technology
• iPhone 12 gets A14 Bionic – the fastest chip ever in a smartphone
• iPhone 12 supports mmWave for over 4 Gbps in ideal conditions
• iPhone 12 delivers up to 3.5 Gbps in optimal conditions
• iPhone auto switches between 4G and 5G
• Apple apps and OS are optimized for 5G to be more efficent
• Apple’s custom 5G antennas and beam-forming algorithms are unmatched
• 4X better drop performance – a massive leap
• iPhone 12 features new cutting edge Ceramic Shield to make the glass extremely tough – tougher than any smartphone glass
• Notchtastic™
• 460 pixels per inch
• 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Apple custom OLED display
• Finishes: Black, White, Red, Green, and Blue
• Smooth flat-edged design (like the seminal iPhone 4)
• Cook introduces iPhone 12
• Verizon CEO repeats that, with iPhone, “5G just got real!”
• Verizon is turning on 5G nationwide network now in celebration of 5G-capable iPhones
• Super low latency (great for multiplayer gaming; more on that later)
• mmWave 5G touted (stadiums, venues, airports, campuses, etc.)
• Verizon CEO: “5G just got real!”
• 5G gets real now with the first 5G iPhones
• Verizon CEO joins Cook onstage
• Cook talks up Apple and carrier cooperation
• Cook reviews 5G features
• Cook: Today is the beginning of a new era for iPhone: 5G
• iPhone protects users’ security and privacy
• AAPL: $122.35, -$2.05 (-1.65%) @ 1:14PM EDT
• iPhone
• Cook from Steve Jobs Theater stage
• HomePod mini: White and Space Gray, $99. Order Nov. 6th, shipping the week of Nov. 16th
• Intercom – lets you send messages from one HomePod to another throughout the house – also to your iPhone, CarPlay, Apple Watch, etc.
• HomePod mini automatically integrates witht he Home app to control your smart home acessories
• Siri recognizes the different voices in your family for personalized results
• Siri and HomePod mini can access the apps on your iPhone to send a message, read the news, get the weather, calendars, etc.
• Siri is improving rapidly
• Siri is the most popular intelligent assistant in the world
• Pandora and Amazon Music services coming soon
• Apple Music, Podcasts, thousands of radio stations
• Two HomePod mini automatically stereo pair when in the same room
• Multiple HomePod speakers can play perfectly in sync around the home
• Only Apple can deliver
• HomePod mini is intelligently controlling the audio
• Computational audio
• Apple S5 chip
• Full range dynamic driver, pair of high-excursion radiators
• Privacy and security are paramount
• Smarthome controller
• World-class intelligent assistant
• Amazing sound
• Backlit touch surface
• Seamless mess fabric
• Bob Borchers describes the new HomePod mini
• Cook intros the HomePod mini
• Cook reviews HomePod features
• New product for the home
• Huge announcements coming today
• Cook reviews last month’s announcements
• Tim Cook: “Hello”
• Dawn breaks. “It’s a good day for dreaming”
• Apple Park nighttime beauty shots
• Event begins
• Intro music starts!
• Event starts at 10am PDT/ 1pm EDT
• AAPL: $122.74, -$1.66 (-1.33%) @ 12:38PM EDT
• AAPL: $124.61, +$0.21 (+0.16%) @ 11:25AM EDT
