MacDailyNews presents live coverage of Apple’s ‘Hi, Speed’ special event

Apple CEO Tim Cook and a team of Apple executives will host the company’s Apple’s “Hi, Speed” special event today at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT.

The event will be held on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.

You can watch the event live right here:

MacDailyNews will offer live notes during Apple’s event on this page. We’ll see you here just before 10am PDT/ 1pm EDT!

Live notes from Apple’s “Hi, Speed” special event in reverse chronological order:

• AAPL: $120.27, -$4.13 (-3.32%) @ 2:09PM EDT

• End of event

• Cook returns to recap today’s announcments

• iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available for pre-order Friday, November 6, and in stores beginning Friday, November 13

• Pre-orders for iPhone 12 Pro begin Friday, October 16, with availability beginning Friday, October 23

• iPhone 12 Pro Max starts at $1099 (128GB)

• iPhone 12 Pro starts at $999 (128GB)

• So-called smartphone rivals cannot compete with iPhone’s video capabilities (not even close)

• iPhone 12 Pro/Max promotional video being shown

• AAPL: $120.50, -$3.90 (-3.14%) @ 2:02PM EDT

• Used for autofocus in low light

• Object and room scanning for precise placement of AR objects

• iPhone 12 Pro/Max get LiDAR scanner

• iPhone 12 Pro/Max video demo

• iPhone 12 Pro/Max can edit Dolby Vision HDR right in the Photos app

• iPhone 12 Pro/Max can record in Dolby Vision HDR at 4K 60fps

• iPhone 12 Pro/Max get 10-bit HDR video recording (with live previews on the display)

• iPhone 12 Pro/Max offer unmatched photography capabilities in a smartphone

• You can edit Apple ProRAW directly in Apple Photos app

• Available in Apple Camera app on iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

• New feature: Apple ProRAW

• Sensor-shift system is unique to Apple

• All new Sensor-shift optical image stabilization, 5,00 microadjustments per second

• iPhone 12 Pro Max camera does even more: 65mm focal length, 5X optical zoom range, 47% larger Wide sensor (87% improvement in low light)

• iPhone 12 Pro: Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto 52mm cameras

• Deep Fusion on all four, including front, cameras on iPhone 12 Pro/Max

• iPhone 12 Pro/Max available in Pacific Blue, Gold, Graphite, Silver

• Apple A14 is generations ahead of the hopelessly-lapped competition

• iPhone 12 Pro Max: The largest display ever in an iPhone

• iPhone 12 Pro Max: 6.7-inchSuper Retina XDR Apple custom OLED display

• iPhone 12 Pro: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Apple custom OLED display

• MagSafe

• IP68 rated

• Ceramic Shield

• Surgical steel precision milled metal band

• iPhone 12 Pro – looks insanely high-quality

• Now for the iPhone Pro models…

• Pre-orders for iPhone 12 begin Friday, October 16, with availability beginning Friday, October 23

• iPhone 12 mini will be available for pre-order beginning Friday, November 6, and in stores beginning Friday, November 13

• iPhone 12 starts at $799

• iPhone mini starts at $699

• iPhone 12 promo video (with a nice little “Greyhound” cross promo for Apple TV+)

• Same specs as iPhone 12

• The world’s smallest 5G smartphone

• Smaller than 4.7-inch iPhone 8

• iPhone 12 mini: 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR Apple custom OLED display

• Every iPhone box will include a USB-Lightning cable

• Apple is removing headphones and charging bricks from the iPhone box for environmental gain

• 100% recycled rare earth elements in iPhone magnets

• Lisa Jackson: iPhone and Apple environmental statement

• Apple MagSafe Duo charger is coming

• A whole new MagSafe ecosystem is coming

• Any MagSafe accessory can simply snap onto the back of iPhone

• Magnets align chargers and iPhone cases

• iPhone 12 offers MagSafe for iPhone

• iPhone 12 video demo

• Night mode time-laps when using a tripod

• Even better Night mode, already the best available, comes to all cameras, including the front camera

• Computational photography: Smart HDR 3

• Better low-light performance

• 7-element lens

• New dual-camera system: Ultra Wide and new Wide camera with f/1.6 aperture

• You can now game like a pro with your iPhone

• League of Legends Wild Rift is coming to iPhone

• Console-quality games

• ML accelerators up to 70% faster

• 16-core Neural Engine, up to 80% faster; 11 trillion operations per second

• Fastest GPU in any smartphone, up to 50% faster graphics

• 6-core CPU is the fastest in any smartphone, up to 50% faster

• 11.8 billion transistors

• A14 Bionic is the first smartphone chip built on 5nm technology

• iPhone 12 gets A14 Bionic – the fastest chip ever in a smartphone

• iPhone 12 supports mmWave for over 4 Gbps in ideal conditions

• iPhone 12 delivers up to 3.5 Gbps in optimal conditions

• iPhone auto switches between 4G and 5G

• Apple apps and OS are optimized for 5G to be more efficent

• Apple’s custom 5G antennas and beam-forming algorithms are unmatched

• 4X better drop performance – a massive leap

• iPhone 12 features new cutting edge Ceramic Shield to make the glass extremely tough – tougher than any smartphone glass

• Notchtastic™

• 460 pixels per inch

• 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Apple custom OLED display

• Finishes: Black, White, Red, Green, and Blue

• Smooth flat-edged design (like the seminal iPhone 4)

• Cook introduces iPhone 12

• Verizon CEO repeats that, with iPhone, “5G just got real!”

• Verizon is turning on 5G nationwide network now in celebration of 5G-capable iPhones

• Super low latency (great for multiplayer gaming; more on that later)

• mmWave 5G touted (stadiums, venues, airports, campuses, etc.)

• Verizon CEO: “5G just got real!”

• 5G gets real now with the first 5G iPhones

• Verizon CEO joins Cook onstage

• Cook talks up Apple and carrier cooperation

• Cook reviews 5G features

• Cook: Today is the beginning of a new era for iPhone: 5G

• iPhone protects users’ security and privacy

• AAPL: $122.35, -$2.05 (-1.65%) @ 1:14PM EDT

• iPhone

• Cook from Steve Jobs Theater stage

• HomePod mini: White and Space Gray, $99. Order Nov. 6th, shipping the week of Nov. 16th

• Intercom – lets you send messages from one HomePod to another throughout the house – also to your iPhone, CarPlay, Apple Watch, etc.

• HomePod mini automatically integrates witht he Home app to control your smart home acessories

• Siri recognizes the different voices in your family for personalized results

• Siri and HomePod mini can access the apps on your iPhone to send a message, read the news, get the weather, calendars, etc.

• Siri is improving rapidly

• Siri is the most popular intelligent assistant in the world

• Pandora and Amazon Music services coming soon

• Apple Music, Podcasts, thousands of radio stations

• Two HomePod mini automatically stereo pair when in the same room

• Multiple HomePod speakers can play perfectly in sync around the home

• Only Apple can deliver

• HomePod mini is intelligently controlling the audio

• Computational audio

• Apple S5 chip

• Full range dynamic driver, pair of high-excursion radiators

• Privacy and security are paramount

• Smarthome controller

• World-class intelligent assistant

• Amazing sound

• Backlit touch surface

• Seamless mess fabric

• Bob Borchers describes the new HomePod mini

• Cook intros the HomePod mini

• Cook reviews HomePod features

• New product for the home

• Huge announcements coming today

• Cook reviews last month’s announcements

• Tim Cook: “Hello”

• Dawn breaks. “It’s a good day for dreaming”

• Apple Park nighttime beauty shots

• Event begins

• Intro music starts!

• Event starts at 10am PDT/ 1pm EDT

• AAPL: $122.74, -$1.66 (-1.33%) @ 12:38PM EDT

• AAPL: $124.61, +$0.21 (+0.16%) @ 11:25AM EDT