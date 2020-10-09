Leaker posts full specs, pricing of Apple’s iPhone 12 models

This morning, a Chinese Weibo user “Kang,” who, according to AppleTrack, has a reliable track record, posted details, including pricing, for the iPhone family to be announced at Apple’s “Hi, Speed” event on October 13th, including details on the full iPhone 12 lineup.

The leaker claims that all four of Apple’s ‌iPhone 12‌ models will have OLED Super Retina XDR displays, with “Ceramic Shield” glass screens, and the ability to shoot Dolby Vision video. All of the new iPhones will be 5G-capable, but only the U.S. models will support the faster mmWave 5G band, the leaker claims.

• ‌5.4-inch iPhone 12‌ mini

Camera: Dual lens (f/1.6)

Storage: 64GB/128GB/256GB

Colors: Black, White, Red, Blue, Green

Price: starting at $699

Preorder: November 6/7

Available: November 13/14

• ‌6.1-inch iPhone 12‌

Camera: Dual lens (f/1.6)

Storage: 64GB/128GB/256GB

Colors: Black, White, Red, Blue, Green

Price: starting at $799

Preorder: October 16/17

Available: October 23/24

• 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro

Camera: triple lens (LiDAR + wide angle with 7P lens, f/1.6, 52mm focal length telephoto, 4x optical zoom)

Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB

Colors: Gold, Silver, Graphite, Blue

Price: starting at $999

Preorder: October 16/17

Available: October 23/24

• 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro Max

Camera: triple lens (LiDAR + wide angle with 7P lens, f/1.6, 65mm focal length telephoto, 5x optical zoom)

Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB

Colors: Gold, Silver, Graphite, Blue

Price: Starting at $1,099

Preorder: November 13/14

Available: November 20/21

