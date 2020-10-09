Apple said to launch ‘HomePod mini’ next month at just $99

A Chinese Weibo user, “Kang,” this morning posted specs and pricing for every product, including all iPhone 12 models, set to be announced at Apple’s “Hi, Speed” event on October 13th, including the rumored smaller, less expensive “HomePod mini” smart speaker.

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

According to the leak, the the official name of the speaker is ‌HomePod‌ Mini, which will be priced at $99. The size of the speaker is said to be 3.3-inches high (the height of the original ‌HomePod‌ is 6.8-inches) and it is allegedly powered by an S5 processor, which is used in the Apple Watch Series 5 and Apple Watch SE. The ‌HomePod‌ Mini is said to go on sale on November 16-17. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has suggested the new speaker could include two tweeters, rather than the current model’s seven, in order to drive down costs.

MacDailyNews Take: We love our HomePods and hope the new lower-priced “HomePod mini” will be able to bring that experience to many more users.