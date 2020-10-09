Apple said to resurrect ‘MagSafe’ with two new wireless chargers alongside iPhone 12

It looks like the Cupertino colossus plans to release Apple-branded wireless chargers soon. According to two new leaks today, the company will resurrect their “MagSafe” branding for two new wireless chargers to appear alongside the iPhone 12.

MagSafe was a series of proprietary magnetically attached power connectors, originally introduced by Apple on January 10, 2006 along with the MacBook Pro at the Macworld Expo in San Francisco. The connector was held in place magnetically so that if it is tugged — for example, by someone tripping over the cord — it would disconnect from the socket without damaging the connector or the computer power socket, and without pulling the computer off a desktop or table. Despite its popularity with many users, it was discontinued across all Apple product lines between 2016 and 2019 and replaced with USB-C.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

The new information today comes via two prolific Apple leakers on social media: Kang, who reports on Weibo with an excellent track record, and L0vetodream on Twitter who has a similarly accurate track record. According to the reports, Apple is planning to release two wireless chargers this year alongside the iPhone 12: the MagSafe Charger and the MagSafe Duo Charger. The details here are a bit unclear, but the reporting seemingly implies that we will see a smaller MagSafe charger that can only charge one device and another that is slightly larger with support for charging two devices. Kang also says that the MagSafe chargers will be able to offer up to 15W of power.

MacDailyNews Take: If they work anything like or as well as Apple Watch’s charging, we’re all in on these new MagSafe chargers!