Apple wins Engineering Emmy Award for ProRes

The Television Academy today announced the recipients of the 72nd Engineering Emmy Awards honoring an individual, company or organization for developments in broadcast technology. Kirsten Vangsness, who most recently starred on the critically acclaimed CBS drama Criminal Minds, returns to host the awards for the fifth consecutive year. For the first time, the ceremony will stream live on Emmys.com on Thursday, Oct. 29, at 5:00 p.m. PDT.

Engineering Emmys are presented to an individual, company or organization for developments in engineering that are either so extensive an improvement on existing methods or so innovative in nature that they materially affect the production, recording, transmission or reception of television. This year the Academy is recognizing nine companies and five individuals with the prestigious award, including Apple which has been awarded an Engineering Emmy award for exceptional engineering development for ProRes.

Introduced in 2007, Apple ProRes has become a ubiquitous video codec in the film and television industry. It offers excellent preservation of source video quality and, thanks to innovative algorithm design, fast encoding and ultra-fast decoding. These two properties—combined with Apple’s industry licensing and certification support—make ProRes among the most widely used codecs for end-to-end content-creation workflows: from high-quality acquisition to high-performance editing, color correction, broadcast ingest and playout, and FX creation to master content distribution and archiving.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple ProRes codecs provide an unparalleled combination of multistream, real-time editing performance, impressive image quality, and reduced storage rates. Apple ProRes codecs take full advantage of multicore processing and feature fast, reduced-resolution decoding modes.

All Apple ProRes codecs support all frame sizes (including SD, HD, 2K, 4K, and 5K) at full resolution. The data rates vary based on codec type, image content, frame size, and frame rate. More information on the Apple ProRes video codec, please visit: https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT202410