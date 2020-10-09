Affordable luxury: Apple’s new Leather Link Apple Watch band

Apple’s new Leather Link band for Apple Watch features handcrafted Roux Granada leather made in France. The band elegantly wraps around the wrist and magically attaches with flexible molded magnets that gently flex to help maintain a secure, comfortable fit throughout the day.

Andrew O’Hara for AppleInsider:

Apple’s newest premium Apple Watch band is the unique Leather Link that stays secure with magnets encased in genuine leather, and it is a great choice for affordable luxury.

The new Leather Link is a new style of band for Apple with a unique two-part structure compared to the standard Leather Loop. Beyond the yellow California Poppy and traditional black… it also comes in Baltic blue, and Saddle brown.

Each side of the strap is made of two pieces of leather with several magnets sandwiched between. The long side of the strap wraps over the small side to securely hold the strap on your wrist. In our time with the band, it never came loose. It requires quite a bit of force to separate the bands when pulled away from one another, but they pull apart easily when one edge is peeled from the other.

There are both 40mm and 44mm sizes of the Leather Link, and they fit all generations of Apple Watch, including older 38mm and 42mm sizes.

This band looks fantastic on, has great quality, and we know it holds up over time based on our usage of Apple’s other leather bands. Even the California Poppy color that we figured would be too yellow, actually comes off as more of a caramel tan and looks perfect.