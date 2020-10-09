Variety: Apple TV+ series ‘Ted Lasso’ is smart and remarkably sweet

In his new Apple TV+ series, which debuted in mid-August, Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. It’s sounds like a premise that’s maybe a bit too simple, but this “comedy is more nuanced and charming than meets the eye,” Variety writes.

Do not judge this series based on the ESPN promos from which it was (very loosely) based. Even Ted Lasso himself is not the same person in the series – and that’s very much for the better.

Caroline Framke for Veriety:

When I first turned on “Ted Lasso,” I was looking for a show to have on in the background while cooking and figured it might be harmless enough to fit the bill… Cut to: ten episodes later, when I was crying real tears over what turned out to be a smart and remarkably sweet show about teamwork, friendship and redefined masculinity. Above all odds, “Ted Lasso” chipped away at my skepticism until there was none left — just like the character himself does to everyone he meets. TV’s long taught its audience to expect an outsized amount of drama where there might not be as much in reality, even if only to milk every storyline for what it’s worth. But on “Ted Lasso,” potential landmines like seething jealousy, secret lust and Rebecca’s scheming only fester for so long before the characters deal with it all like… well, adults… The show’s hard pivot from an absurd premise to a heartfelt comedy about adult relationships isn’t altogether surprising given Lawrence’s involvement (see also: Cougar Town), but it’s nonetheless startling. There’s almost something subversive in how straightforward it is. In going against the expectations of how TV stories are supposed to build and climax, “Ted Lasso” finds a refreshing new gear in simply writing interactions in the way that real people with a healthy amount of self-awareness might in real life. At a time when just about everything feels catastrophic, there’s something undeniably satisfying about spending some time with good people who are just trying to be the best they can, on and off the field.

MacDailyNews Take: Right now, Ted Lasso is our favorite show on TV, not just on Apple TV+. If you haven’t given it a try, fire up the first episode on your Apple TV app or tv.apple.com as soon as you feel like being warmly entertained. Season One’s ten episode run definitely left us wanting more and anticipating Season Two! It’s no wonder that Apple quickly renewed this series.