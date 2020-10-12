Apple Watch helps accident victim summon first responders in minutes

Volunteer firefighter and father of two, Hunter Sanner, was left in a daze, following a car accident in Ottawa Lake, Michigan in early October, but he was still able to use his Apple Watch and its Emergency SOS feature to summon help quickly.

Sophia Perricone for NBC 24 News:

When the cars made impact, airbags deployed, and Sanner’s phone went flying. Sanner was able to reach for his Apple Watch, and enable the SOS feature. “If you hold the side button in, the option for an SOS comes up…And what that did was it sent out a text to Laurel and my family, all of my emergency contacts I had designated in my phone…That I was in an emergency, and it sent them my exact location of where I was at,” Sanner said. As part of the SOS, his watch dialed 911. First responders showed up in minutes. Hunter’s wife Laurel, was just behind them. Now, they’re crediting the smart watch for getting help fast, and encouraging everyone to buy one and enable the SOS feature immediately.

MacDailyNews Note: When you make a call with Emergency SOS, your Apple Watch automatically calls the local emergency services and shares your location with them. In some countries and regions, you might need to choose the service that you need. For example, in China mainland you can choose police, fire, or ambulance. And if you have Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular), your watch can also call local emergency services when you’re traveling in other countries or regions.

To use Emergency SOS on an Apple Watch that doesn’t have cellular, your iPhone needs to be nearby. If your iPhone isn’t nearby, your Apple Watch needs to be connected to a known Wi-Fi network and you must set up Wi-Fi Calling. More info here.