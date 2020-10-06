Apple’s T2 chip has an unfixable vulnerability that could allow root access

A cybersecurity researcher claims that Apple macOS devices with Intel processors and a T2 chip are vulnerable to an unfixable exploit that could give attackers root access.
Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:
The T2 chip, present in most modern macOS devices, is an Apple silicon co-processor that handles boot and security operations, along with disparate features such as audio processing. Niels H., an independent security consultant, indicates that the T2 chip has a serious flaw that can’t be patched.
According to Niels H., since the T2 chip is based on an Apple A10 processor, it’s vulnerable to the same checkm8 exploit that affects iOS-based devices. That could allow attackers to circumvent activation lock and carry out other malicious attacks.
According to Niels H., the vulnerability affects all Mac products with a T2 chip and an Intel processor. Since Apple silicon-based devices use a different boot system, it isn’t clear whether they are also impacted.
Because of the nature of the vulnerability and related exploits, physical access is required for attacks to be carried out.
MacDailyNews Take: Another reason to upgrade to Apple silicon-based Macs when they begin arriving soon.
6 Comments
Never plug your device into a strange receptacle!!! Problem solved!!! I practice the same advice with my girlfriend!!!
Keep in mind that anytime someone has physical access to a system, they can break in. This is only a problem for an individual if they have their computer somewhere where they aren’t present, and a person can use that USB cable to plug a device in with malicious software on it.
Otherwise, there’s no problem at all. You can’t be infected with this over the internet, which is where pretty much all problems come from.
For regular users, yes… However, an unsuspecting executive who isn’t briefed on the potential risks could also, say, be at a meeting where he is given a USB key with “those 3D architectural mockups” from a bad player.
The question is… can this exploit be taken advantage of by just plugging in a USB key? For newer macs, which combine the “power” port with the “data” port (USB-C) could a nefarious player sell a loung a “convenient” laptop charging port for busy execs in the airport lounges? No need to bring out your power cable, here’s a cable for you built into the table.
How about a “FREE” usb key given out at a conference with the slide deck and other documents. I know these may seem somewhat far fetched as many things are online these days rather than physically distributed, but knowing that there is a threat out there helps people to practice “Safe computing”. It’s similar to STDs, really. People get them more often if they’re ignorant that the risks exist. Sure, you can’t catch them in the air as our body’s antivirus system has extremely intelligent “machine learning” built-in (and the viral infection isn’t airborne) but that doesn’t mean that the threat doesn’t exist for those that aren’t careful.
Has Apple commented on this at all?
MDN take: no big deal just replace your six month old laptop. Chrrrist.
I heard this story a few months ago, and it seems to not have any new input or developments. “Unfixable” is as big a red flag as “Unhackable”, and it remains to be seen if this exploit is something that can actually happen in real life.
My understanding is that the T2 chip actually protects the internal drive, rather then the system. You can bypass it entirely by booting from an external drive. (But then no data from the internal drive will be readable.) So really whatever is going on with the T2 can’t be worse than the status quo for everyone else’s built in drives.
But most importantly MDN, has there been any independent verification of this? Or is it just one guy saying it?