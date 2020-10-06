Apple’s T2 chip has an unfixable vulnerability that could allow root access

A cybersecurity researcher claims that Apple macOS devices with Intel processors and a T2 chip are vulnerable to an unfixable exploit that could give attackers root access.

Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:

The T2 chip, present in most modern macOS devices, is an Apple silicon co-processor that handles boot and security operations, along with disparate features such as audio processing. Niels H., an independent security consultant, indicates that the T2 chip has a serious flaw that can’t be patched.

According to Niels H., since the T2 chip is based on an Apple A10 processor, it’s vulnerable to the same checkm8 exploit that affects iOS-based devices. That could allow attackers to circumvent activation lock and carry out other malicious attacks.

According to Niels H., the vulnerability affects all Mac products with a T2 chip and an Intel processor. Since Apple silicon-based devices use a different boot system, it isn’t clear whether they are also impacted.

Because of the nature of the vulnerability and related exploits, physical access is required for attacks to be carried out.