The Guardian reviews Apple Watch Series 6: ‘Faster, cheaper, still the best’

Apple in September announced the new Apple Watch Series 6, introducing a revolutionary Blood Oxygen feature that offers users even more insight into their overall wellness. Apple Watch Series 6 delivers many notable hardware improvements, including a faster S6 System in Package (SiP) and next-generation always-on altimeter, along with its most colorful lineup yet, featuring a beautiful palette of new case finishes and bands.

Apple’s new watchOS 7 operating system for Apple Watch brings Family Setup, sleep tracking, automatic handwashing detection, new workout types, and the ability to curate and share watch faces, encouraging customers to be more active, stay connected, and better manage their health in new ways.

Samuel Gibbs for The Guardian:

The Series 6 follows the excellent Series 5 from 2019, which introduced an always-on display cementing the Apple Watch at the top of a pile and making it a very difficult act to follow. The new watch is essentially the Series 5 with a new blood oxygen saturation sensor on the back… It also has a faster chip and a screen that is 2.5x brighter when in the “always-on” ambient mode, which is particularly noticeable outdoors. It comes in some new colours, including a blue or red aluminium. Our test watch, the aforementioned graphite-coloured stainless steel, has a gorgeous, dark lustrous quality to it. Battery life is solid if not class leading. With the always-on display active and sleep tracking on overnight, the Series 6 lasts more than 36 hours between charges, including with two manual ECG recordings, two manual blood oxygen recordings, lots and lots of notifications and a 25-minute run. Sleep tracking overnight consumed between 10% and 12% of battery life, while a 25-minute outdoor run consumed about 4-5% of battery life. The Series 6 charges from flat to 100% in as little as 83 minutes and hits 80% in only 56 minutes using a 2A USB power adapter, which is much faster than the Series 5… It isn’t a massive upgrade over a Series 5 or even the Series 4 but the Apple Watch Series 6 is the best smartwatch you can buy right now if you use an iPhone.

MacDailyNews Take: The Apple Watch Series 6 is the best smartwatch you can buy right now. Period.