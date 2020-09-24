Portable computing shootout: MacBook Pro vs. iPad Pro

“If you’re looking for portable power in the Apple ecosystem, the MacBook Pro immediately leaps out. But the iPad Pro is also a very capable contender for your attention, especially after its most recent update,” Alex Blake writes for Digital Trends. “The new compact frame, beefy processor, Apple Pencil support, and Magic Keyboard case all make it a very strong choice for working on the go.”

Alex Blake for Digital Trends:

So, which should you choose? Despite the entry-level quibbles, the MacBook Pro’s performance really does scale well with its price, and the high-end 16-inch model blows the iPad Pro out of the water. If pure power is what you need, it’s worth spending more on a MacBook Pro. Still, the iPad Pro is an incredibly powerful device that’s undoubtedly the best tablet money can buy. Its display is superb, and its processor can chew up any task you throw at it. Its lightweight, portable nature also makes it ideal for working on the go. Pair it with an Apple Pencil, and you’ll have a tool that’s perfect for digital painting, photo editing, or taking notes. Moreover, the iPad Pro’s Magic Keyboard makes it an even more compelling purchase. Aside from the floating design, the backlit add-on sports a multitouch trackpad supporting gestures, removing the need to touch the screen. All native apps support the trackpad, while third-party developers continue to add compatibility.

MacDailyNews Take: We know several businesspeople who, in the last couple of years, have since moved on from MacBooks Air and Pro in favor of iPad Pro models. They’re just easier to toss in a briefcase or bag. But, for those who need not only pure power, but also for very powerful apps, the Mac Pro stands alone. If you need a MacBook Pro, you likely know it already, but keep your eye on iPad Pro; it’s not a toy and you can get some serious work done on an iPad Pro now – and it’ll only get stronger.