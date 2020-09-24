Bloomberg Editorial Board: Apple’s App Store isn’t evil

Apple’s App Store isn’t evil, the headline above a Bloomberg News Editorial states flatly, as Apple squares off in court with Epic Games, “it’s worth remembering what’s really at stake,” Bloomberg News’ Editorial Board writes.
Bloomberg News’ Editorial Board:
Epic doesn’t like that Apple takes a 30% cut of its in-app sales on its devices. To avoid the fee, and in violation of the store’s rules, Epic introduced a payment system that would allow users to purchase items from it directly. Apple and Google (which has a similar arrangement) both yanked “Fortnite” from their mobile stores in response. A lawsuit followed.
This whole chain of events was something of a stunt. Epic immediately unveiled a prepackaged PR crusade, including a video parody and hashtag campaign. An ongoing advertising push paints the dispute as a David-and-Goliath battle on behalf of lowly appmakers, who, in this telling, are being coerced into paying Apple’s punitive fees. On Thursday, a group of likeminded companies announced they had formed an alliance to protest the rules.
This framing has things backward. The App Store has in fact been hugely useful for consumers, stimulated competition and — not least — offered immense benefits to smaller companies…
The consumer benefits are plain. Thanks to the standards that Apple imposes, iPhone users know that whatever apps they select won’t come loaded with spyware, viruses or battery-draining excesses. Buyers have a safe and seamless way to pay, and need no technical aptitude to install their purchases…
It’s true that 30% sounds like a hefty fee. But it’s entirely in line with what other platforms and marketplaces charge for distributing digital content to their users. Fees for software sales at brick-and-mortar shops frequently exceeded 60% before the iPhone came along. And the vast majority of developers pay nothing at all —only those that acquire customers or deliver goods and services through the app are subject to the fee.
MacDailyNews Take: Obviously.
As we wrote earlier today: “Spotify, Epic Games, Match, and the other whiners want all of the benefits afforded to them by Apple’s App Store for free. How much did it cost developers to have their applications burned onto CDs, boxed, shipped, and displayed on store shelves prior to Apple remaking the world for the better for umpteenth time?”
3 Comments
The last thing the App Store needs is an endorsement from Bloomberg. Like an endorsement from Nancy Pelosi on your integrity.
It’s not a matter of being evil or not. It is what it is, it’s not breaking any laws. The question is whether or not Apple is harming the iOS and Mac community for a few dollars more profit. I’d be willing to pay a couple bucks more per device if the store were free for developers. Figure something out for crying out loud ya bunch of greedy fxcks. Heh!
30% of people’s payoff on their hard work, risk, investment, it makes you look more like a corrupt big government than Apple. Someone charges a mere $2.00 for their app and you grab $.60 cents of it.
It’s like you’re taxing people to develop for your platforms. I’m also sick of you being seemingly oblivious to the actual gaming market. Every move you make discourages game developers. Who is in charge of Gaming for Apple anyway? It seems like it must be Tim Cook.
And I’m not so sure you’re not a monopoly. Developers can’t go down the street to sell from a different store for iOS. Seems monopolistic to me. How do we know you’re not going to hogtie the Mac in the same way in the not too distant Apple Silicon future?
If you’re a retailer, paying VISA 3% for every transaction is a big chunk. That is why the European Union passed laws that limit how much credit card companies can charge retailers . . . Similarly, for a developer, Apple taking 30% is a huge chunk. Whether it’s by Apple choosing to lower its fee, or through legislation, things need to change.
No one would force you to shop elsewhere for iOS Apps other than the Apple Store, had there been alternatives. The Bloomberg Editorial Board is wrong.
MS has their own store, Adobe, and all major vendors as well. They already have paid for these systems, why do they need Apple to sell their wares at any price?
What about Apps Apple decides they don’t want to carry, which is fair. Where can those be sold?
It’s anti-competitive. Period.