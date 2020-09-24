Spotify, Epic Games, others launch coalition to protest Apple’s App Store fees, rules

Spotify, Epic Games, Match Group Inc, and 10 other companies and organizations launched the a coalition (the deceptively-named “Coalition for App Fairness”) on Thursday to push Apple and Google to change their app store rules.
The group launched a website outlining 10 “App Store Principles,” including one that states platform owners should not use developers’ data to compete with them. Another says developers should not be required to exclusively use a particular app store or payment system.
The group also criticized Apple’s 30% cut for most apps and subscriptions. Match, which runs Tinder and other popular dating apps, took aim at Apple’s in-app payment system, known as IAP.
“Apple’s IAP forces consumers to pay higher prices by inserting Apple between app developers and their users, leading to customer confusion and dissatisfaction,” Mark Buse, head of global government relations and policy at Match, said.
The group also includes Basecamp, which previously criticized Apple over the handling of its Hey email app. Tile, Deezer, ProtonMail, Blockchain.com, Skydemon, Prepear, News Media Europe, Blix and the European Publishers Council are also members.
MacDailyNews Take: Spotify, Epic Games, Match, and the other whiners want all of the benefits afforded to them by Apple’s App Store for free. How is that “fair?”
Here’s another question: How much did it cost developers to have their applications burned onto CDs, boxed, shipped, and displayed on store shelves prior to Apple remaking the world for the better for umpteenth time?
The real problem (from the beginning) is that Apple’s iOS is a “closed” ecosystem. That is, the only App you may install on an iOS device MUST come from Apple’s App Store. Some of us love this, but others hate it. However, those of us who love it, would still choose our apps from Apple’s App Store even if we could get it elsewhere (assuming they were priced the same). The Mac App Store is not this way – i.e., not the only way to get Apps to install on your Mac.
If you don’t like it, there are plenty of other smartphones to buy with an ecosystem that you’ve described. Apple is not forcing you to buy an iPhone.
I find that I disagree with everything you say. but I absolutely agree with you here. kudos!
Henceforth, we no longer disagree on everything! 🙂
Kumbaya!
Only app you can install must come from the App store? Not true! And my phone is not jail broken!
Simple, and true.
The only ones that have a problem with it are the zealots and the financial stakeholders, with whom the consumer has no obligation whatsoever.
I agree with MDN on most things but not on this. We need the ability to side load apps without “jail breaking”. I own my phone. If I wish to install an app on it I should be able to, just like I do on my Mac. They don’t have to make it easy or “promote” it but clearly I should be able to do so why claim to “sell” me a phone if they control what I do to it. What if GM said – nope you can only put tires purchased at a dealership on your car? They could claim its about “safety” that they need to make sure you don’t wreck. That is what Apple is doing here.
I don’t care and you’re not breaking the iPhone and upsetting security.
Get an Android and F off. 🙂
We’re a movement! – Arlo Guthrie in Alice’s Restaurant
Apple has every right to demand 100% commision.
What they don’t have a right is to force developers and consumers into an exclusive relationship.
Their website is a deceptive and willfully ignorant distortion of their arguments up to this point. We now see that all their crying is suddenly about Apple. This is an open and shut contract law situation. These developers agreed to the terms. They can either abide by those terms and make money, or walk away from the platform. This is exactly like many other established businesses that stock inventory from different brands (i.e. a grocery store); whomever operates the store, curates the products available. These companies are only harming themselves by their childish actions.
“burned onto CDs, boxed, shipped, and displayed on store shelves”
Oh, come on, MDN!
Why pretend that one of Apple’s weakest arguments is true?
As if downloading and buying software online didn’t exist before the App Store? Ridiculous!
Apple tries to make that argument, too, and it’s BS. “The world went straight from big-box computer retailers to the App Store. Online software purchases over the web never existed!”
Apple has some good arguments, and this is a complicated issue. But, this particular argument is nonsense. Now, if they had said “customers being worried about giving credit card info to random developers on the web” was an issue before the App Store, or other real arguments, that would be one thing. But, this “the web didn’t exist” argument is dishonest and pisses me off every time I hear Apple say it. Why are you ignorantly mimicking it?