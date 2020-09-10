Apple Music app for Android code confirms ‘Apple One’ subscription bundle

Back in June, 9to5Mac discovered in the iOS 13.5 beta code that Apple was planning to bundle their services into a single subscription. With the latest update to the Apple Music app for Android, 9to5Google confirms that a unified “Apple One” subscription is one the way, perhaps as soon as Apple’s September 15th special event.

Kyle Bradshaw for 9to5Google:

Last month, Bloomberg reported new details about this subscription bundle, such as the services that will be included. Reportedly, there may be a base bundle with just Apple TV+ and Apple Music as well as more premium bundles that include Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and more iCloud storage. At that time, the name “Apple One” was tossed around as a working name. With the latest release of Apple Music, version 3.4.0 beta, we find that Apple may have settled on the name “Apple One,” alongside an internal codename “aristotle.” These new strings in the app all but confirm that Apple Music will be included with Apple One when it launches. Notably, it seems you will not be able to manage or renew your Apple One subscription from the Android version of the Apple Music app. Instead, it seems you may need to use an iOS, macOS, or tvOS device to do it.

MacDailyNews Take: Since not all of Apple’s services are available on fragmandroid, it makes sense that you can only use devices where all of the Apple services that can be bundled to sign up for “Apple One.”

An Apple services bundle is a great idea, obviously:

We’d really like to see a way to pay for all of the Apple services we choose for one price. Give us a bunch of tick boxes and let us choose our combination of iCloud storage, Apple Music, iTunes Match, etc. and let us pay a single price for all of our choices. — MacDailyNews, October 17, 2016

Apple could make a more compelling “Prime” bundle than even Amazon can offer. If Apple rolled some meaningful iCloud storage deal into it, it’d be tough to resist for many, many people! – MacDailyNews, June 8, 2020