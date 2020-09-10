Dow drops nearly 425 points on Apple, Microsoft declines

Behind declines for shares of Apple Inc. and Microsoft, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is seeing a selloff Thursday afternoon.

MarketWatch:

Shares of Apple Inc. (-2.88%) and Microsoft (-2.48%) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge’s intraday decline, as the Dow (-1.21%) was most recently trading 420 points lower (-1.5%). Apple Inc.’s shares are down $4.57, or 3.9%, while those of Microsoft have fallen $6.71, or 3.2%, combining for an approximately 74-point drag on the Dow.

MacDailyNews Take: Consider this a healthy bloodletting.