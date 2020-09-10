Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.6 Supplemental Update Beta

Apple today released macOS Catalina 10.15.6 Supplemental Update Beta (19G2531) which provides important security updates and bug fixes for your Mac.
macOS Catalina 10.15.6 Supplemental Update Beta:
• Resolves an issue where macOS would not automatically connect to Wi-Fi networks
• Fixes an issue that could prevent files syncing through iCloud Drive
Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.
For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222
MacDailyNews Take: Weighs in at 2.84GB on our Macs, plus it’s snappy, too!
2 Comments
We used to chide Microsoft for its stupidly long names. Now it seems Apple is getting as bad or worse.
And, is this beta software that only the risk takers should load or is it really for the average user?
Dear all, since the last updates was installed on my Mac which have in the moment macOS Catalina 10.15.6 that working on several sites using Safari that the PC becomes very slow, as an example watching a video on Facebook book it’s impossible because he crash. What I can see on Activity Monitor is that the amount of running process/app’s they don’t justify the Memory Used. With a total of 8Gb of memory, since the updates the Memory used all the time it’s around 85%, doesn’t matter if there 10 process or 40 process. Does anybody have any suggestion?