Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.6 Supplemental Update Beta

Apple today released macOS Catalina 10.15.6 Supplemental Update Beta (19G2531) which provides important security updates and bug fixes for your Mac.

macOS Catalina 10.15.6 Supplemental Update Beta:

• Resolves an issue where macOS would not automatically connect to Wi-Fi networks

• Fixes an issue that could prevent files syncing through iCloud Drive

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

MacDailyNews Take: Weighs in at 2.84GB on our Macs, plus it’s snappy, too!