Apple’s iOS 13.5.5 beta hints at ‘Apple Prime’ services bundle

Apple hit a 52-week high on June 5th to close at $331.50. The outperformance can in part be attributed to Apple’s robust Services business, including Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple Card, and Apple News+ continued to add users, content, and features, sparking talk of an “Apple Prime” bundle.

Zacks Equity Research:

Apple now has more than 515 million paid subscribers across its Services portfolio, up 35 million sequentially and 125 million year over year. The company expects to reach its target of 600 million paid subscriptions before the end of calendar 2020. To further boost top-line growth from its services portfolio, Apple may start offering a service bundle that combines access to Apple Music, Apple TV+ and other services such as Apple Arcade, for a single monthly subscription cost, per The Street Report. The latest iOS 13.5.5 internal files include references to a ‘bundle offer’ and ‘bundle subscription’ that didn’t exist in previous iOS versions. We believe that Apple’s bundled services offering in an affordable package could also boost the appeal of its upcoming iPhone 12. Not only will Apple fans get a new iPhone, potentially with a 120Hz refresh rate display, more power, an upgraded camera system, they could also get access to load of services that could complement the iPhone 12 models when they arrive by the end of the year.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple could make a more compelling “Prime” bundle than even Amazon can offer. If Apple rolled some meaningful iCloud storage deal into it, it’d be tough to resist for many, many people!

As soon as Apple launches their original content video service, an “Apple Prime” will make even more sense. — MacDailyNews, August 29, 2018

We’d really like to see a way to pay for all of the Apple services we choose for one price. Give us a bunch of tick boxes and let us choose our combination of iCloud storage, Apple Music, iTunes Match, etc. and let us pay a single price for all of our choices. — MacDailyNews, October 17, 2016