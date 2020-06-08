Apple unveils silicone iPhone cases and Apple Watch Sport Bands

Apple has updated its collection of Apple Watch Sport Bands and iPhone cases today with a variety of new colors to celebrate summer. There are four new colors for the Apple Watch Sport Band: Seafoam, Vitamin C, Linen Blue, and Coastal Gray. All four of the new colors are available now in 40mm and 44mm sizes for $49.

Made from a custom high-performance fluoroelastomer, the Sport Band is durable and strong, yet surprisingly soft. The smooth, dense material drapes elegantly across your wrist and feels comfortable next to your skin. An innovative pin-and-tuck closure ensures a clean fit.

Apple has also released new silicone cases for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and the flagship iPhone 11 Pro Max. The new cases are available in three new colors: Seafoam, Vitamin C, and Linen Blue. Each costs $39.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

It’s common for Apple to introduce new Apple Watch band colors near the start of a new season. As of right now, the Sport Band is the only option to be updated for summer 2020. There have been rumors of a new Leather Loop for Apple Watch, but that was not included with today’s updates. We also expect the new iPhone cases to be available on Apple’s official Amazon storefront soon, alongside the new Apple Watch bands. They will likely also be available in physical Apple Stores that are open sometime this week.

MacDailyNews Take: Vitamin C looks perfect for ‘Cuse students, alumni, and fans!