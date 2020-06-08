Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $1.96, or 0.59%, to $333.46, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple also reached a new all-time intraday high of $333.60.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $190.30.
Apple currently has a market value of $1.445 trillion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.445T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.428T
3. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.259T
4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $987.911B
5. Facebook (FB) – $659.282B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $498.123B
• Walmart (WMT) – $343.346B
• Intel (INTC) – $269.579B
• Disney (DIS) – $229.902B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $203.219B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $191.651B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $184.493B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $176.186B
• IBM (IBM) – $120.531B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $97.293B
• Sony (SNE) – $82.888B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $62.038B
• Dell (DELL) – $38.220B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $34.829B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $25.979B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $28.749B
• Nokia (NOK) – $25.474B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.214B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.685B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.371B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $64.235M
AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.
MacDailyNews Take: Okay, so who, back in March, guessed we’d see consecutive all-time highs for Apple in early June?
4 Comments
I did. I posted how I was loading up too.
What kind of hurts is how Apple has a P/E of 26 while Amazon is being gifted a P/E of 120. That’s an absolutely huge difference in value. Yet, it’s said that Apple is quite overvalued and Amazon isn’t. How can Amazon be worth that much more than Apple? I just don’t understand it. I must be really stupid. I understand that Wall Street loves cloud businesses, but a P/E of 120 is absolutely ridiculous. Apple certainly should have acquired some some cloud business if it’s that lucrative or has totally unlimited growth.
Amazon isn’t primarily a cloud business. It is an online retailer. Judging by the number of cardboard boxes in my recycling bin, they literally made out like bandits during the shutdown. Now how that translates into growth prospects after their competitors are back in business, I have no idea.