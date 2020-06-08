Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $1.96, or 0.59%, to $333.46, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple also reached a new all-time intraday high of $333.60.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $190.30.

Apple currently has a market value of $1.445 trillion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.445T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.428T

3. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.259T

4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $987.911B

5. Facebook (FB) – $659.282B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $498.123B

• Walmart (WMT) – $343.346B

• Intel (INTC) – $269.579B

• Disney (DIS) – $229.902B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $203.219B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $191.651B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $184.493B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $176.186B

• IBM (IBM) – $120.531B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $97.293B

• Sony (SNE) – $82.888B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $62.038B

• Dell (DELL) – $38.220B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $34.829B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $25.979B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $28.749B

• Nokia (NOK) – $25.474B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.214B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.685B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.371B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $64.235M

AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.

MacDailyNews Take: Okay, so who, back in March, guessed we’d see consecutive all-time highs for Apple in early June?