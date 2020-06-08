Nasdaq hits record high as COVID-19 shutdown-induced U.S. recession becomes official

An economic recession is a business cycle contraction when there is a general decline in economic activity. Recessions generally occur when there is a widespread drop in spending (an adverse demand shock). This may be triggered by various events, such as a financial crisis, an external trade shock, an adverse supply shock, the bursting of an economic bubble, or a large-scale natural or anthropogenic disaster (i.e. the COVID-19 pandemic). In the U.S., it is defined as “a significant decline in economic activity spread across the market, lasting more than a few months, normally visible in real GDP, real income, employment, industrial production, and wholesale-retail sales,” according to the National Bureau of Economic Research.
On the same day that the U.S. economy was officially declared to be in a recession, the Nasdaq marked a new bull market, hitting a new all-time high.
The two milestones on Monday illustrate how an 11-week surge in stocks has occurred despite widespread economic devastation fueled by the coronavirus pandemic.
Driven higher in recent months by surging technology and communications stocks, the Nasdaq .IXIC closed up 0.8% on Monday at 9,924.75 points, exceeding its previous record high on Feb. 19, just before fears of the coronavirus ended its 11-year bull market.
Stocks added to gains late in the session after the U.S. Federal Reserve eased the terms of its “Main Street” lending program.
The index’s 44% climb from its March 23 low stands in contrast to sharp deteriorations in gross domestic product and other economic indicators as a result of nationwide lockdowns, which are now easing.
MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, despite the expected U.S. recession, the majority of investors are focusing on the massive government stimulus and betting on a V-shaped, or at least relatively rapid, economic recovery as COVID-19 shutdowns are finally lifted.
The recession started in February, and predated the shutdown.
On February 26 at a news conference, President Trump said: “When you have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down close to zero, that’s a pretty good job we’ve done.”
https://www.nber.org/cycles/june2020.html?mod=article_inline
“The committee also determined that a peak in quarterly economic activity occurred in 2019Q4. Note that the monthly peak (February 2020) occurred in a different quarter (2020Q1) than the quarterly peak. The committee determined these peak dates in accord with its long-standing policy of identifying the months and quarters of peak activity separately, without requiring that the monthly peak lie in the same quarter as the quarterly peak. Further comments on the difference between the quarterly and monthly dates are provided below.”
Onward and upward!…
With the Fed likely to infuse another trillion fairly soon, the false strength of the market is likely to continue for awhile. Meanwhile, AAPL and the other stocks, that comprise approx 20% of the market (AMZN, GOOG, NTFX, FB), specifically benefit, as they’re all significant parts of mutual funds, insurance co’s and pension funds.
If you need some $$ before the drop, selling some now is a fine idea, imo.