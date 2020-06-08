Apple Maps updated to show ‘Black Lives Matter’ street painting

Apple has quickly updated its satellite imagery in Apple Maps to show the huge yellow letters of a “Black Lives Matter” mural that’s painted on one of the streets in Washington D.C. that leads to the White House.

Eli Blumenthal for CNET:

Google Maps, Waze and Bing have been updated to reflect the name Black Lives Matter Plaza, though Google and Bing’s respective satellite maps have yet to add the mural to its images.

The mural comes as tens of thousands of people around the US (and around the world) continue to protest to condemn acts of racial discrimination and senseless violence from the police following the death of George Floyd in police custody on May 25. Similar murals have appeared in several US cities.

A number of major tech companies, including Apple and Google, have since pledged millions of dollars to help social justice and civil rights groups as well as black communities. Apple CEO Tim Cook has also published an open letter on racism that currently adorns the main section of the company’s website.