Analyst: Apple should buy DuckDuckGo search engine

In a new note to clients, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi suggests that Apple should buy DuckDuckGo, the search engine which he values at around $1 billion, in order to gain lucrative ad money and put pressure on Google.
In a research note, Sacconaghi notes that Google could break ties with Apple rather than pay the $7-8B per year to be the default search engine for iOS.
The analyst thinks Google has stayed with Apple to keep Microsoft from stepping into the vacated deal.
Google would also have to walk away from the roughly $15B in profits it gets from iOS.
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote over six years ago, referring to Steve Jobs’ vow to go nuclear on Google over the stolen product of Android, about the idea that Apple should buy DuckDuckGo “If you really want to wage thermonuclear war, wage thermonuclear war.”
Plus, it has a stupid name that just begs to be changed to “Apple Search.” It’s perfect for Apple! — MacDailyNews, June 19, 2015
Apple allows users to easily switch to the privacy-respecting DuckDuckGo search engine in Safari:
macOS:
1. Click Safari in the top menu bar.
2. Select Preferences.
3. Click on Search.
4. Select DuckDuckGo.
iOS:
1. Open Settings.
2. Navigate and tap on Safari.
3. Tap on Search Engine.
4. Select DuckDuckGo.
DDG is brilliant. Used it for years.
However I would question why Apple would try to buy that given that they would lose 8BB a year from Google. Unless they really think they could earn enough from DDG by making it a default on iOS and Mac devices.
Good point 👍
I haven’t used it in a while, but when I did I found that the results weren’t nearly as comprehensive or useful as Google’s — especially when it came to image search (I work in graphic design). I should probably give it another try…
Google needs Apple more than Apple needs Google, and Apple doesn’t need to buy DDG.
DDG, not the missile guided destroyer, is a great search engine. It’s been my default search engine for close to 10 years. I’ve also started using Startpage.com. They claim they are the most private search engine. So far so good. Will see.
No, absolutely not! Apple should not buy DDG It will destroy it.
Like everything Apple touches, it will be turned into a political tool for the left.
Must you right wing nuts turn everything into a crazed political statement?
DGG is a fair search engine. But because of choices made by them, it’s not really strongly competitive with Google or even Bing. I’ve tried it a number of times. I even have their terrible browser on my iPad here. Apple would have to make numerous improvements, which would take time, and a lot of money.
Is it worth it? Hard to say. But before Google went public, they were trying to sell the company for $5 billion. Apple didn’t have a lot of money back then. But Apple and Google were very close. The world would be a different place if Apple and Google merged.