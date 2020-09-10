Apple reportedly orders ‘large number’ of Samsung foldable display samples

According to leaker “Ice Universe,” who has today shared the information on Weibo, Apple has requested that Samsung provide foldable display samples for a potential future foldable iPhone.

Samsung currently supplies OLEDs to Apple for current and future generation iPhones.

Hartley Charlton for MacRumors:

The “large number” of foldable displays will be samples for use in mobile phone devices, and Samsung will apparently supply the units to Apple for the duration of one year. The leaker also seemed to stress the immediacy of this development, perhaps implying that the order is about to commence. Last year, it was reported that Samsung was shipping its foldable display technology to other companies, including Apple, in the hopes of receiving orders. The new leak may indicate that after testing initial samples last year, Apple is now trialling foldable devices more extensively. Some sources have proposed that a foldable ‌iPhone‌ could launch as soon as next year.

according to research from Strategy Analytics releaseed in February, global foldable smartphone shipments will grow to 100 million by 2025 from under 1 million units in 2019, including a foldable iPhone from Apple.

MacDailyNews Take: Prototyping and shipping are two entirely different things.

Is that a foldable phone in your pocket or are you just happy to see us? “Too thick when folded” is why it makes perfect sense for Apple to do a foldable display first with iPad, a device that is not carried in pockets and where thickness when folded is therefore not an issue.