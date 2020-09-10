Apple reportedly orders ‘large number’ of Samsung foldable display samples

According to leaker “Ice Universe,” who has today shared the information on Weibo, Apple has requested that Samsung provide foldable display samples for a potential future foldable iPhone.
Samsung currently supplies OLEDs to Apple for current and future generation iPhones.
Hartley Charlton for MacRumors:
The “large number” of foldable displays will be samples for use in mobile phone devices, and Samsung will apparently supply the units to Apple for the duration of one year. The leaker also seemed to stress the immediacy of this development, perhaps implying that the order is about to commence.
Last year, it was reported that Samsung was shipping its foldable display technology to other companies, including Apple, in the hopes of receiving orders. The new leak may indicate that after testing initial samples last year, Apple is now trialling foldable devices more extensively. Some sources have proposed that a foldable iPhone could launch as soon as next year.
according to research from Strategy Analytics releaseed in February, global foldable smartphone shipments will grow to 100 million by 2025 from under 1 million units in 2019, including a foldable iPhone from Apple.
MacDailyNews Take: Prototyping and shipping are two entirely different things.
Is that a foldable phone in your pocket or are you just happy to see us? “Too thick when folded” is why it makes perfect sense for Apple to do a foldable display first with iPad, a device that is not carried in pockets and where thickness when folded is therefore not an issue.
6 Comments
I was going to fold my iPhone 8 myself, but I was afraid it would void the warranty.
I will never buy a phone where the display itself is folded over and the subsequent fatigue break factor. A two sided foldover phone however is a horse of a different color.
The hinge just wouldn’t standup over time. Move on Apple….Upgradeable ram, and upgradeable graphics card in a iMac is where the focus should be.
Also being able to pair two Silicon iMac’s side by side would also be more worthwhile. Make it happen.
Hopefully there will always be a choice ….I just want a stinkin phone that fits in my pocket….I will never own a foldable phone….can you say gimmick???
Foldable iPhone…that’s Shitastic!!!!!. Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should. Foldable phones have been out for a few years now and I still haven’t met anyone that’s owned a foldable phone and kept it for longer than a month, and why…because the average human is smart enough to figure out that spending a lot of money on a product that adds more points of failure is stupid.
[Is that a foldable phone in your pocket or are you just happy to see us?]
So says MDN until Apple actually ships one. Then MDN will claim it’s the greatest thing ever. Remember when MDN used to say phablets were ridiculous? Same will happen with foldable iPhones.
Personally, I just wish there was a flagship iPhone in the original SE form factor. Phones are too damn big right now (even the new SE is too big). And I have huge hands.